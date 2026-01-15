Hi developers,





Looking for an experienced developer able to create the custom indicator based on the bellow requirements:





Main indicator is the parabolic sar, based on the change of direction, we count 5 candles and when there are 2 consecutive candles after the counting in the same direction then entry. Bellow an example of an entry buy.

If the

Indicator settings:

- parameters of the parabolic sar indicator;

- parameter of counting the candles after the change of direction; ( 5 in the requirements description )

- parameter of counting the consecutive candle in the same direction for the entry ( 2 in the requirement description )









If the counting is ending with the consecutive candles, then entry as well, like in the bellow case.





If the collaboration is going well, we are going to work in the EA as well and some other projects I currently have.

The developer needs to provide indicator and source code as well to consider the order complete





Thanks a lot for your time!



