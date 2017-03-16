Polish integrator Empirica Software starts development of institutional solutions for MetaTrader 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Following Tools for Brokers, another team of software developers has announced the development of brokerage solutions for MetaTrader 5. The Polish integrator Empirica Software has become the next institutional software provider for companies using the advanced multi-asset platform. The trend becomes more visible as more brokers actively switching to MetaTrader 5 generate a demand for applications expanding and complementing the platform features, while tech service providers strive to satisfy this demand by pushing further the development of the platform and its infrastructure.
"For the last 6 years we have strengthened our market position as leading software partner for financial institutions and FinTech companies. We have developed a very strong algorithmic engine, that has already made one of our customers the fastest market maker on Warsaw Stock Exchange. We are pioneers in developing intelligent robo-technology based on machine learning. Now in cooperation with MetaQuotes we will support brokerage firms and investment companies in MetaTrader server extensions that will meet their specific requirements and needs in relation to the forex market. The customers of MetaQuotes can benefit from our ability to combine the high technical expertise and deep industry knowledge of our team", — says Michal Rozanski, CEO at Empirica S.A.
Michal Rozanski, Empirica
Customers who have already benefited from strong competences and experience of Empirica are Warsaw Stock Exchange, Credit Agricole, brokerage firms and robo advisors like BOS Bank, InvestHelp and Swissborg. Empirica is headquartered in Poland and set up international units in Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Switzerland.