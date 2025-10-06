Press review - page 485
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U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day ranging to the bullish reversal, daily bullish ranging within narrow s/r levels
2017-02-08 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 13.8 million barrels from the previous week."
==========Crude Oil M5: ranging to bullish reversal. The price was bounced from 54.47 support level to above crossing 200 SMA level for the bullish reversal with 55.56/55.66 resistance level.
If the price breaks 55.56 resistance level to above on M5 close bar so the bullish trend will be resumed with 55.66 target to re-enter.
If the price breaks 54.47 support so the bearish trend will be resumed.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
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Crude Oil Daily: bullish ranging within last monthly bar. The price is above 100 SMA/200 SMA in the bullish area of the charts: 57.42/58.35 resistance levels are the key ones for the bullish trend to be resumed.
If daily price breaks 57.42 resistance on close daily bar so the primary bullish trend will be resumed with 58.35 nearest bullish target.
If the price breaks 50.63 support level to below so the bearish reversal of the daily price movement will be started.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) - new options become available today, for the June 2018 expiration (based on the article)
Daily shares price is locaed above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. Chinkou Span line is above Ichimoku cloud indicating the bullish breakout by direction with the good confirmation of Absolute Strength and Trend Strength indicator: the price is crossing ascending triangle pattern to above at 41.97 resistance level for the bullish breakout to be continuing with 42.24 nearest target to re-enter.
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate and 98 pips range price movement
2017-02-08 20:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
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From official report: Official Cash Rate unchanged at 1.75 percent
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NZD/USD M5: 98 pips range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
What is NFP (based on the article)
"The US economic calendar is stacked with many events throughout the month but none is more anticipated that the release of Non-Farm Payroll figures. Non-Farm Payrolls also known as NFP, is reported monthly by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to give a timely glimpse into employment changes inside of the United States."
"Ultimately this report can give traders insight into whether the US economy is expanding or contracting while directly influences the decisions of policy makers such as the US Federal Reserve. With this in mind let’s take a closer at this news event, so we can better understand NFP and its potential impact on marks."
"Traditionally there are many ways of trading the news including breakouts , news fades, and trading market dips. Trading NFP can be an exciting and often profitable pursuit for traders willing to enter into a volatile market. Regardless of the strategy taken, it is always important to keep an eye on risk / reward levels while minimizing the use of leverage in case the event volatility moves the market against your trade. With this in mind, traders should expect increased volatility and plan their strategy for the day accordingly."
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Gov Lowe Speech and 36 pips range price movement
2017-02-09 09:00 GMT | [AUD - RBA Gov Lowe Speaks]
[AUD - RBA Gov Lowe Speaks] = Speech at the A50 Australian Economic Forum Dinner, in Sydney.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: 36 pips range price movement by RBA Gov Lowe Speech news event
Nvidia shares continues flying high (based on the article)
Shares is on bullish market condition located above Ichimoku cloud: the price is testing 118/120 resistance levels for the bullish trend to be continuing.
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Trade Balance and 56 pips range price movement
2017-02-10 02:57 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month.
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From whylose article: China Trade balance, exports & imports beat expectations in CNY terms
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USD/CNH M5: 56 pips range price movement by CGAC Trade Balance news event
Dollar Index - waiting for the direction of the trend to be started (based on the article)
Daily price is located inside Ichimoku cloud for the ranging market condition waiting for the direction of the trend to be started.
If the price breaks 61.8 resistance to above on close daily bar so the primary bullish trend will be resumed.
If the daily price breaks 99.56 support level to below on close bar so the bearish reversal will be started.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels waiting for direction.
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Factory production and 30 pips range price movement
2017-02-10 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Manufacturing Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers.
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From official report:
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GBP/USD M5: 30 pips range price movement by U.K. Factory production news event
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada's Employment Change and 64 pips range price movement
2017-02-10 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report:
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USD/CAD M5: 64 pips range price movement by Canada's Employment Change news event