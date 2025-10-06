Press review - page 479
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GBP/JPY Intra-Day Technical Analysis: bullish with 143.14 key resistance level (based on the article)
H4 price is on bullish market condition located above Ichimoku cloud. The price is on testing resisance level at 143.14 to above for the bullish trend to be continuing, otherwise - ranging.
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day ranging breakout; daily ranging within bullish continuation resistance and bearish reversal support
2017-01-25 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 2.8 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil M5: ranging breakout. The price was bounced from 54.73 support level for crossing 200 SMA to above for the reversal from the ranging bearish to the primary bullish market condition. Price was stopped by 55.62 resistance level on the way to the bullish trend to be continuing, and if the price beraks this level on close bar so the bullish breakout will be resumed, otherwise - ranging.
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Crude Oil Daily: daily ranging within bullish continuation resistance and bearish reversal support. The price is located above Ichimoku cloud with the ranging within 57.23 resistance level and 53.56 support level. descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed for the correction to be started, and Absolute Strength indicatior is forecasting the future possible price movement ans the correction to bearish reversal for example.
If daily price breaks 57.23 resistance on close daily bar so the primary bullish trend will be resumed.
If the price breaks 53.56 support level to below on close daily bar so the reversal of the daily price movement from the ranging bullish to the primary bearish market condition will be started.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
EUR/USD Intra-Day - 'given the current inflation data, we will probably have to live with the low interest rate until further notice' (based on the article)
H4 price is above Ichimoku cloud for the ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
Trend Strength indicator is forecasting the trend as the secondary correction, and descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below for the correction as well. But Chinkou Span line together with Absolute Strength indicator are estimating the future trend as the ranging within the primary bullish market condition waiting for direction of the strong trend to be started.
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: NZ Consumer Price Index and 52 pips range price movement
2017-01-25 21:45 GMT | [NZD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report:
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NZD/USD M5: 52 pips range price movement by NZ Consumer Price Index Index news event
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. GDP First Estimate and 40 pips range price movement
2017-01-26 09:30 GMT | [GBP - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report:
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GBP/USD M5: 40 pips range price movement by U.K. GDP First Estimate news event
CAC 40: intra-day breakdown with the bearish reversal; daily ranging bullish; fumdanetal news are the key (based on the article)
H4 price was bounced from 4,901 resistance level to below for the good trading breakdown: the price broke Ichimoku cloud together with Senkou Span lines to below for the reversal to the primary bearish market condition. Symmetric triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to the direction of the trend to be started, and Chinkou Span line is indicating the ranging condition to be resumed in the near future for example.
D1 price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart with the ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
The most likely scenario for the daily price movement in January and in the first half of February this year is the following: the price will be on bullish ranging within 5,000/4,700 levels waiting for the direction of the big trend movement with good volatility for example.
AUD/USD - ranging around 200-day SMA waiting for the direction of the trend (based on the article)
Daily price was on breakout with the bullish reversal: price broke 200 SMA to below to be reversed to the primary bullish area of the chart, and it was bounced from 0.7608 resistance level to below for the ranging condition to be started with the waiting for the direction of the trend.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CNH and Bitcoin/USD: U.S. Advance GDP
2017-01-27 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: 44 pips range price movement by U.S. Advance GDP news events
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USD/CNH M5: 126 pips range price movement by U.S. Advance GDP news events
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BTC/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Advance GDP news events
Google - ranging to correction (based on the article)
Google shares: located above 200 SMA/100 SMA reversal levels in the bullish area of the chart. The price was on ranging within 837 resistance level and 826 support level. The price is on testing support level at 826 to below for the secondary correction to be started with 820 nearest target.
Weekly Outlook: 2017, January 29 - February 05 (based on the article)
The US dollar was mixed in Trump’s first week in office. Rate decisions in Japan, the US and the UK, GDP data in Canada and the buildup to the US Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday promise a busy week. These are the main events on forex calendar.