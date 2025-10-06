Press review - page 455
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The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Forecasts: $51 Per Barrel in 2017 (adapted from the article)
Daily price is located within 100-day SMA/200-day SMA ranging area of the chart: the price is on testing 44.76 support level to below for the reversal from the ranging bullish to the primary ebarish market condition. Alternative, if the price breaks 38.2% Fibo level at 48.18 to above on close daily bar so the primary bullish trend will be resumed.
Weekly price is located inside Ichimoku cloud for the ranging condition and above Senkou Span line (which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart) for the bullish trend so we are having ranging bullish market condition on weekly Ichimoku chart. If the price breaks 41.49 support level to below so we may get long-tern nearish reversal, alternarive - if the price breaks 53.71 resistance to above so the primary long-tern bullish trend will be resumed.
"The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) released on November 8 forecasts that North Sea Brent crude oil prices will average $43 per barrel (b) in 2016 and $51/b in 2017. EIA expects that West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices will average $43/b in 2016 and $50/b in 2017."Most likely scenario for the price movement in 2017: the ranging trend within 54/41 levels.
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB President Draghi Speaks and 16 pips range price movement
2016-11-14 15:00 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks]
[EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks] = Speech at the Italian Treasury, in Rome.
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From Forex Crunch article: EUR/USD finds support only at 2016 lows – why and what’s next
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EUR/USD M5: 16 pips range price movement by ECB President Draghi Speaks news event
ECB's Constancio Cautions Against 'Hasty & Positive' Conclusions On Trump Win (based on the article)
"Markets have rushed into concluding that the U.S. economy is poised for more growth on an expansionary budget policy, after Donald Trump won the presidential election last week, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said Monday."
"This may be the case in the short-term but the real negative effects of heightened uncertainty can come later," he said.
"We should be cautious in drawing hasty, positive conclusions from those market developments because they may not necessarily indicate that the world economy will have an accelerating recovery with higher growth."
"However, considerable risks and uncertainties to financial stability remain."
A Trump Playbook For Fixing America's Economy (adapted from the article)
"I’m a professor of economics at Boston University. I’m one of many economists who is deeply concerned about the direction of America’s policy and the course of economic policy. I’ve taken the initiative to write you a playbook for economic reform. The playbook contains a number of very simply (postcard length) reforms, which I’ve developed with economists who specialize in taxes, healthcare, Social Security, banking, environmental economics, fiscal accounting, education, and immigration."
Free to Download: A Trump Playbook for Fixing America’s Economy
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes and 28 pips range price movement
2016-11-15 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes]
[AUD - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes] = It's a detailed record of the RBA Reserve Bank Board's most recent meeting, providing in-depth insights into the economic conditions that influenced their decision on where to set interest rates.
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From Econotimes article: RBA likely to stay on hold for sometime on domestic, global uncertainty
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AUD/USD M5: 28 pips range price movement by RBA Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes news event
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and AUD/USD : German Gross Domestic Product
2016-11-15 07:00 GMT | [EUR - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report:
"German economic growth is losing some momentum. In the third quarter of 2016, the gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.2% on the second quarter of 2016 after adjustment for price, seasonal and calendar variations; this is reported by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). In the first half of the year, the GDP had increased somewhat more, by 0.4% in the second quarter and 0.7% in the first quarter."
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EUR/USD M5: 30 pips range price movement by German Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/CAD M5: 25 pips range price movement by German Gross Domestic Product news events
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AUD/USD M5: 28 pips range price movement by German Gross Domestic Product news events
2016-11-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From Market Watch article: U.S. retail sales post biggest back-to-back sales since 2014
"Retail sales jumped 0.8% last month after a revised 1% gain in September, the government said Tuesday. Economists surveyed by MarketWatch had forecast a seasonally adjusted 0.7% advance."
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EUR/USD M5: 30 pips range price movement by U.S. Retail Sales news events
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USD/CAD M5: 29 pips range price movement by U.S. Retail Sales news events
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GOLD (XAU/USD) M5: range price movement by U.S. Retail Sales news events
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Labour Price Index and 27 pips range price movement
2016-11-16 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Wage Price Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Wage Price Index] = Change in the price businesses and the government pay for labor, excluding bonuses.
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From official report:
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AUD/USD M5: 27 pips range price movement by Australia Labour Price Index news event
Trading News Events: U.K. Claimant Count Change (adapted from dailyfx)
Bearish GBP Trade: Job & Wage Growth Falls Short of Market Forecasts
Bullish GBP Trade: U.K. Employment Report Beats Expectations
- "Need red, five-minute candle following the report to favor a short GBP/USD trade."
- "If market reaction favors a long sterling trade, buy GBP/USD with two separate position."
- "Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward."
- "Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit."
Daily price is on bullish trending along Senkou Span line which is the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish area on the chart. The price is on ranging within 1.2673 'bullish continuation' resistance level and 1.2352 'bearish reversal' support level waiting for the direction of the primary trend to be started.
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GBP/USD M5: 19 pips range price movement by U.K. Jobless Claims news events
Quick Technical Overview - Brent Crude Oil: ranging waiting for the daily bearish reversal or for the bullish trend to be resumed (based on the article)
The price is located abobe 200-day SMA and below 100-day SMA for the bullish market condition with the secondary ranging within the following support/resistance levels: