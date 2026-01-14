Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 13

I think - breakout may be soon on GBPJPY H1 timeframe (it is already going on for M30 timeframe).
 
Yes, breakout - and I am lucky that I was in during this breakout: +55 pips in profit for equity

 

 


 
Breakdown for EURUSD is continued and for USDCHF is just started. But I closed the trade for EURUSD on first profit level sorry ... it might be good to make a partial close. GBPJPY is in profit for the about 60 pips for now.
 

I closed EURUSD too early but I made good profit for GBPJPY:

 

So, I think that 365 dollars is enough for today. 

 

 

The breakout on M30 and H1 timeframes are not very stable - there are a lot of false breakout cases. More stable timeframes for breakout are H4 and D1. More real timeframe to catch breakout (to trade on lower timeframe) is H4.

Just for information. 

 

I did not trade today (because I was not sure about market condition in the morning sorry). But as I see - there is some interesting situation going on with GBPUSD for - you can see it by yourself:

 

 

 

 
your template make me confuse , it is difficult to determine when i can enter order
 

Which template? There are few templates here (13 pages are on this thread). As to Maksigen indicator so I explained it on some page: red dotted line is for sell stop order, and blue dotted line is for buy stop order; besides, those lines are moved all the time especially on M1 timeframe so you should look all the time on the chart by moving buy/sell stop prices together with stop loss and take profit values.

I am sorry to say but trading scalping (if we are talking here about scalping according to traders' understanding, not about brokers' understanding concerning "less than 10 pips in profit and 1000 pips for stop loss) - it is very hard job. It is not as "open few trades and relax the rest of the day".  

 
That is why some traders are estimating the market situation in the beginning of the trading day - they are interesting on the following: will they trade today, if yes so - which pairs and which possible directions for those pairs.
 

Breakdown is going for EURUSD and breakout for USDCHF on H4 timeframe (I will upload the images later). By the way, breakout for USDCHF is finishing for H1 timeframe but for EURUSD - did not start yet. So, more interesting to watch EURUSD on H1 timeframe for now.

  • EURUSD. In case of sell trade - first profit level is at 1.3509
  • USDCHF, In case of buy trade - first profit level is 0.9172
