Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I think - breakout may be soon on GBPJPY H1 timeframe (it is already going on for M30 timeframe).
Yes, breakout - and I am lucky that I was in during this breakout: +55 pips in profit for equity
I closed EURUSD too early but I made good profit for GBPJPY:
So, I think that 365 dollars is enough for today.
The breakout on M30 and H1 timeframes are not very stable - there are a lot of false breakout cases. More stable timeframes for breakout are H4 and D1. More real timeframe to catch breakout (to trade on lower timeframe) is H4.
Just for information.
I did not trade today (because I was not sure about market condition in the morning sorry). But as I see - there is some interesting situation going on with GBPUSD for - you can see it by yourself:
Which template? There are few templates here (13 pages are on this thread). As to Maksigen indicator so I explained it on some page: red dotted line is for sell stop order, and blue dotted line is for buy stop order; besides, those lines are moved all the time especially on M1 timeframe so you should look all the time on the chart by moving buy/sell stop prices together with stop loss and take profit values.
I am sorry to say but trading scalping (if we are talking here about scalping according to traders' understanding, not about brokers' understanding concerning "less than 10 pips in profit and 1000 pips for stop loss) - it is very hard job. It is not as "open few trades and relax the rest of the day".
Breakdown is going for EURUSD and breakout for USDCHF on H4 timeframe (I will upload the images later). By the way, breakout for USDCHF is finishing for H1 timeframe but for EURUSD - did not start yet. So, more interesting to watch EURUSD on H1 timeframe for now.