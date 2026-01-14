Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 16

Next pair to watch for possible trading on Monday is XAUUSD:

H4 timeframe - breakdown may be started (it is started on open bar):

 

D1 timeframe - it is same situation - breakdown is started on open bar:

 

It may be good tpo watch this pair for the whole next week for possible trading. 

Next candidate for trading for the next week is XAGUSD.

H1 - breakdown is started on open bar:

 

H4 - ranging but this pair in bearish as primary trend anyway

 

D1 - ranging. But if the price will break 31.27 level so we may have breakdown on D1 timeframe

 

 

That's all news 

 
this is a good indicator for you. i need time to understand this indicator. thanks for sharing
 

This is USDJPY M1 for now. Do you see red dotted line on the chart? This is possible level for sell stop order:


 

Breakout for USDJPY is just started on M1:

 

 
I want to say that there are a lot of false breakout/breakdown in case of M1 timeframe. For real trading - it may be good to use M4 or M15 for example (I used H4 many years ago).
 
XAUUSD breakdown:

 

 
XAGUSD breakdown:

 

 
And this is updated situation for USDJPY.

USDJPY H1 - breakout. By the way - finishing for now:

 

H4 timeframe - it was reversal. By the way - do you see trendlines as the criss-cross? It is some kind of pattern ... I do not remember which one (I am not professional with patterns; I understand them in intuitive way). So, if the price is above this kind of pattern so it is indicated for uptrend, below - for downtrend.

 

 

Breakdown is started for USDCHF H1 timeframe:

 

But price is in ranging area inside Ichimoku cloud so this breakdown situation may not be stable one.

H4 timeframe - not breakdown yet but price is coming to Ichimoku cloud (ranging market condition). If price will break 0.9077 resistance line so we may have bearish market condition for this pair for the long time.

