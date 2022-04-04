Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SAR Color Filling Right zone - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7090
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The idea of the indicator
Additional style DRAW_FILLING to the iSAR indicator (Parabolic SAR, SAR). Filling the area between the price and the iSAR indicator. Additionally (on the right side) a rectangle is drawn - this rectangle repeats the fill area.
Rice. 1.SAR Color Filling Right zone
Daily Change Text Alert
The indicator shows 'Daily Change' on the daily timeframe. When the specified limit is reached, plays soundsMACD AO Colors
'MACD' indicator with the same color scheme as the 'Awesome Oscillator' indicator
RSI_MAonRSI_Dual
Two indicators iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) smoothed using iMA (Moving Average, MA)Multiple dynamic logistic regression first unsuccessful attempt
from the logistic regression Article, I welcome all the thoughts on how we can build multiple dynamic Logistic Regression