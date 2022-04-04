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Indicators

SAR Color Filling Right zone - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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7090
Rating:
(28)
Published:
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The idea of the indicator

Additional style DRAW_FILLING to the iSAR indicator (Parabolic SAR, SAR). Filling the area between the price and the iSAR indicator. Additionally (on the right side) a rectangle is drawn - this rectangle repeats the fill area.

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