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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SAR Color Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Description of the indicator
Colored SAR indicator. Several types of alerts when changing colors. Can choose:
- Sound
- Alert
- Send mail
- Send push notification
Pic. 1. SAR Color Alert
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