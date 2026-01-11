Indonesian Member - page 331
HI RimJim welcome, ... nice to see you again, in a different place ...
if you review trading, the news must be like that, so that everyone can accept ... but I like trading like a child playing
without the inner burden, it must be simple and in present moment lol
trading is not as difficult as we thought, because trading is actually what we see and not what we want :)
For example, like this: ... I trade with candel H4 on TF m 5 set Powered_Trend_Signal_Arrow_Alert - 2 with PeriodHL= 92
nice
here, how do we make the zone only for BUY BUY BUY, oposite close and vice versa, you have to enter with the trend
(trend is your frend)... cheerrr
Thank You Sir.. i am trying to follow your trading foot mark.. Greatly appreciated for feeding knowledge.. Journey to be continued.
If you don't mind,Will you share your colored Daily box indicator ? as well as Chart changing button indicator ..Thanks
hajar gold ... sip lah yaw
jempol 6
Berarti 6 order pakai 6 jempo[.... :) :) :)
Apakah di group ini ada yang bisa tolong kasih contoh mql5 untuk closing semua posisi menggunakan OrderSendAsync() dengan memakai TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_DELETE ?
Terima kasih sebelumnya.
Blm ada bro nongkrong gt. Kalo ane sehari2 kerja, jadi kuli. Bisanya sabtu mnggu doank, .... Gak tau kalo sama master yg lain.
jempol 6
jempol lagi mas Broo dg beberapa templet.... hehe sabtu minggu pasti bisa tidur nyenyak,,,, suit suit hehe (Slank)
Dari Bandung salam kenal
Mau tanya kalau indikator ini ada yang punya ak ya ?
Dari Bandung salam kenal
kayaknya MACD kang
hanya di taruh di chart utama