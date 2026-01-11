Indonesian Member - page 331

Dari Jakarta Ndes
 
1225113:

HI RimJim welcome, ... nice to see you again, in a different place ...

if you review trading, the news must be like that, so that everyone can accept ... but I like trading like a child playing

without the inner burden, it must be simple and in present moment lol


trading is not as difficult as we thought, because trading is actually what we see and not what we want :)

For example, like this: ... I trade with candel H4 on TF m 5   set Powered_Trend_Signal_Arrow_Alert - 2 with PeriodHL= 92


nice 

392503921 2018.08.28 16:45:52 sell 1.00 gold 1212.22 0.00 0.00 2018.08.28 20:26:46 1208.34 0.00 0.00 0.00 388.00
392517764 2018.08.28 21:11:01 sell 1.00 gold 1204.07 0.00 0.00 2018.08.28 22:11:53 1200.99 0.00 0.00 0.00 308.00
392518135 2018.08.28 21:20:04 sell 1.00 gold 1202.18 0.00 0.00 2018.08.28 22:11:53 1200.99 0.00 0.00 0.00 119.00



here, how do we make the zone only for BUY BUY BUY, oposite close and vice versa, you have to enter with the trend

(trend is your frend)... cheerrr


Thank You Sir.. i am trying to follow your trading foot mark.. Greatly appreciated for feeding knowledge.. Journey to be continued.

If you don't mind,Will you share your colored Daily box indicator ? as well as Chart changing button indicator ..Thanks

 

hajar gold ... sip lah yaw


3925592852018.08.29 16:54:44sell0.05gold1203.570.000.002018.08.30 16:46:051199.150.000.000.1622.10
3925641652018.08.29 17:11:36sell0.05gold1203.960.000.002018.08.30 16:46:051199.140.000.000.1624.10
3925642322018.08.29 17:12:20sell0.05gold1204.330.000.002018.08.30 16:46:051199.130.000.000.1626.00
3925367262018.08.29 09:09:20sell1.00gold1202.090.000.002018.08.30 16:46:061199.120.000.003.24297.00
3925372052018.08.29 09:28:08sell1.00gold1202.740.000.002018.08.30 16:46:061199.130.000.003.24361.00
3925382812018.08.29 09:44:21sell1.00gold1201.500.000.002018.08.30 16:46:061199.150.000.003.24235.00
 
jempol 6

 
Berarti 6 order pakai 6 jempo[.... :) :) :)

 

Apakah di group ini ada yang bisa tolong kasih contoh mql5 untuk closing semua posisi menggunakan OrderSendAsync() dengan memakai  TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_DELETE  ?

Terima kasih sebelumnya.

 
nelayan79:
Blm ada bro nongkrong gt.  Kalo ane sehari2 kerja,  jadi kuli.  Bisanya sabtu mnggu doank, .... Gak tau kalo sama master yg lain. 
Kalo ane sih banyak waktu buat nongkrong tapi sy org baru jg blum master,...
 
jempol lagi mas Broo dg beberapa templet.... hehe sabtu minggu pasti bisa tidur nyenyak,,,, suit suit hehe (Slank)

3926556942018.08.30 21:21:11buy1.00gold1200.580.000.002018.08.31 15:36:361202.890.000.00-10.80231.00
3926546422018.08.30 21:02:48buy3.00gold1199.500.000.002018.08.31 15:36:371202.870.000.00-32.401 011.00
3926546772018.08.30 21:04:51buy1.00gold1199.860.000.002018.08.31 15:36:371202.880.000.00-10.80302.00



3927226902018.08.31 21:54:46sell1.00gold1201.480.001200.622018.08.31 21:56:441200.620.000.000.0086.00
3927223492018.08.31 21:41:54sell1.00gold1201.150.001200.392018.08.31 21:56:501200.390.000.000.0076.00
3927033092018.08.31 17:00:43sell1.00gold1201.920.000.002018.08.31 21:58:061199.690.000.000.00223.00
 

Dari Bandung salam kenal

Mau tanya kalau indikator ini ada yang punya ak ya ?

Files:
onchartmacd_indicator.png  41 kb
 
kayaknya MACD kang
hanya di taruh di chart utama

