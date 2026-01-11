Indonesian Member - page 330
hahahahahahaha,,,,,
we here must obey the rules of the moderator ... so that we regularly chat for our benefitkalau kita aneh aneh... kasian mas Biantoro nanti hehe yang bikin tempat... manut manut manut,,,,
(inggris jowo)
ketoro nganggo blangkon wekeke
bisa gak diskusi bahasa indonesia disini, biar lebih mudah komunikasi dan diskusinya. apalagi forum orang indo
minum kopi dulu kang:D :D ;D
biar fokus
MA Short lines nmc
XAU / USD
Approximate XAU -------> Bullish continue
Estimated USD ------- > Bull Corective
Estimated XAU / USD - > Bullish rebound
Estimates to open long positions in the 1277 area. It can start now, because the bullish H4 candlestick confirmation has appeared for XAU / USD H4 bullish reversal confirmation , where the price will break the 38.2% Daily Fibo level or 50.0% Weekly Fibo as well.
The first profit target is the 1289 area and the second profit target is the 1294 area. Of course as usual there will be resistance from the seller, if a stop loss is needed. Stop loss is in the 1271 area and 1266 area.
Tricky puzzle, very difficult to understand for lower level traders. Anyway Good Job Sir
HI RimJim welcome, ... nice to see you again, in a different place ...
if you review trading, the news must be like that, so that everyone can accept ... but I like trading like a child playing
without the inner burden, it must be simple and in present moment lol
trading is not as difficult as we thought, because trading is actually what we see and not what we want :)
For example, like this: ... I trade with candel H4 on TF m 5 set Powered_Trend_Signal_Arrow_Alert - 2 with PeriodHL= 92
nice
here, how do we make the zone only for BUY BUY BUY, oposite close and vice versa, you have to enter with the trend
(trend is your frend)... cheerrr
wakaka.... ngono ngono ning ojo ngono... :D :D ;D
Not loading in my terminal
try this one...
it is seen that the trend continues UP
Happy green Pips... regards
lha gimana lagi
wong komen komen sebelumnya sudah pake bahasa indo, masih menyarankan begitu.
mungkin efek pagi belum ilang,
yo wes.. kita kasih saran supaya ngopi
:D