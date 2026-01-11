Indonesian Member - page 330

1225113:

hahahahahahaha,,,,, 

we here must obey the rules of the moderator ... so that we regularly chat for our benefit

kalau kita aneh aneh... kasian mas Biantoro nanti hehe yang bikin tempat... manut manut manut,,,,

iyeeess

ruueedyyy

(inggris jowo)

 
Umar Ismail:

iyeeess

ruueedyyy

(inggris jowo)

ketoro nganggo blangkon wekeke

 
bisa gak diskusi bahasa indonesia disini, biar lebih mudah komunikasi dan diskusinya. apalagi forum orang indo
 
nasrunnasution4:
bisa gak diskusi bahasa indonesia disini, biar lebih mudah komunikasi dan diskusinya. apalagi forum orang indo

minum kopi dulu kang
biar fokus

:D :D ;D
 
1225113:

MA Short lines nmc



Not loading in my terminal
 
1225113 :

 XAU / USD

Approximate  XAU -------> Bullish continue

Estimated  USD ------- > Bull Corective

Estimated  XAU / USD - > Bullish rebound


Estimates to open long positions in the 1277 area. It can start now, because the bullish H4 candlestick confirmation has appeared for  XAU / USD H4 bullish reversal confirmation  , where the price will break the 38.2% Daily Fibo level or 50.0% Weekly Fibo as well.

The first profit target is the 1289 area and the second profit target is the 1294 area. Of course as usual there will be resistance from the seller, if a stop loss is needed. Stop loss is in the 1271 area and 1266 area.

Tricky puzzle, very difficult to understand for lower level traders. Anyway Good Job Sir

 
RimJim :

Tricky puzzle, very difficult to understand for lower level traders. Anyway Good Job Sir

HI RimJim welcome, ... nice to see you again, in a different place ...

if you review trading, the news must be like that, so that everyone can accept ... but I like trading like a child playing

without the inner burden, it must be simple and in present moment lol


trading is not as difficult as we thought, because trading is actually what we see and not what we want :)

For example, like this: ... I trade with candel H4 on TF m 5   set Powered_Trend_Signal_Arrow_Alert - 2 with PeriodHL= 92


nice 

392503921 2018.08.28 16:45:52 sell 1.00 gold 1212.22 0.00 0.00 2018.08.28 20:26:46 1208.34 0.00 0.00 0.00 388.00
392517764 2018.08.28 21:11:01 sell 1.00 gold 1204.07 0.00 0.00 2018.08.28 22:11:53 1200.99 0.00 0.00 0.00 308.00
392518135 2018.08.28 21:20:04 sell 1.00 gold 1202.18 0.00 0.00 2018.08.28 22:11:53 1200.99 0.00 0.00 0.00 119.00



here, how do we make the zone only for BUY BUY BUY, oposite close and vice versa, you have to enter with the trend

(trend is your frend)... cheerrr


 
Umar Ismail:

minum kopi dulu kang
biar fokus

:D :D ;D

wakaka.... ngono ngono ning ojo ngono... :D :D ;D

 
fiboz:
Not loading in my terminal

try this one...

it is seen that the trend continues UP


Happy green Pips... regards 

 
1225113:

wakaka.... ngono ngono ning ojo ngono... :D :D ;D

lha gimana lagi
wong komen komen sebelumnya sudah pake bahasa indo, masih menyarankan begitu.
mungkin efek pagi belum ilang, 
yo wes.. kita kasih saran supaya ngopi 
:D

