joss boss
semoga profit banyak
btw..
gimana tuh rule nya
:D
CCI_ZZ_2.
Matur tengkyuu mas Broo,,, kalau Rulnya tak serahkan njenengan ae ahlinya EA ... kwkwkw ben ora mbingungi....
wkwkwkkw
lahhhhhhhhhhhhh
Please note that ex4 files can be harmful to your computer if they do not come from a trusted source.
Please only attach mq4 and/or mq5 files
Hi Keith Watford you are right ... thanks I received what you should do ... thank you for the notification ... later I will put only the mq4 and not violate the rules ....
and if you delete ex4 files please also delete the image... thanks
Regads ...
tambah angel kang
hahahha
walah, malah dibatesi, :D
ora opo opo kang hehe.... karena ...
TRADING ATTITUDE
Indicatorrr ....... ? % kwkwkw...
ora opo opo.... karena ...
kurang kui
"lucky"
:D
salah analisa tapi salah pencet
malah bathi
hahahahahahaha,,,,,
we here must obey the rules of the moderator ... so that we regularly chat for our benefitkalau kita aneh aneh... kasian mas Biantoro nanti hehe yang bikin tempat... manut manut manut,,,,