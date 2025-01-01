ClassificationScore

Compute the classification metric to evaluate the quality of the predicted data compared to the true data.

Unlike other methods in the Machine Learning section, this one applies to the vector of true values rather than the vector of predicted values.

vector vector::ClassificationScore(

const matrix& pred_scores,

ENUM_CLASSIFICATION_METRIC metric

ENUM_AVERAGE_MODE mode

);





vector vector::ClassificationScore(

const matrix& pred_scores,

ENUM_CLASSIFICATION_METRIC metric

int param

);

Parameters

pred_scores

[in] A matrix containing a set of horizontal vectors with probabilities for each class. The number of matrix rows should correspond to the size of the vector of true values.

metric

[in] Metric type from the ENUM_CLASSIFICATION_METRIC enumeration. The CLASSIFICATION_TOP_K_ACCURACY, CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION and CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC values are used.

mode

[in] Averaging mode from the ENUM_AVERAGE_MODE enumeration. Used for the CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION and CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC metrics.

param

[in] In case of the CLASSIFICATION_TOP_K_ACCURACY metric, the integer K value should be specified instead of the averaging mode.

Return Value

A vector containing the calculated metric. In the case of the AVERAGE_NONE averaging mode, the vector contains metric values for each class without averaging. (For example, in case of the binary classification, this would be two metrics for 'false' and 'true' respectively).

Note about averaging modes

AVERAGE_BINARY is only meaningful for binary classification.

AVERAGE_MICRO — calculate metrics globally by considering each element of the label indicator matrix as a label. The label indicator matrix refers to a matrix with a set of probabilities for each label.

AVERAGE_MACRO — calculate metrics for each label and find their unweighted mean. This does not take label imbalance into account.

AVERAGE_WEIGHTED — calculate metrics for each label and find their average weighted by support (the number of true instances for each label).

Note

In case of binary classification, we can input not only an n x 2 matrix, where the first column contains probabilities for a negative label, and the second column contains probabilities for a positive label, but also a matrix consisting of one column with positive probabilities. This is because binary classification models can return either two probabilities or one probability for a positive label.

Example: