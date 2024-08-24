New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4230: More built-in applications and expanded ONNX support - page 4
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Hi,
also I have same problem, build 4231 and build 4232 beta.
Hardware:
Local: Processor: 2x Intel Xeon E5-2640v4 128 GB DDR4 ECC, OS Windows 10 22H2, 2 TB M2 NVMe
Using agents from: Processor: 1x Intel Xeon E5-2699v3 32 GB DDR4, OS Windows 10 22H2, 1 TB SSD
Thank you very much.
Yes problem persists even after the overnight beta build 4232 update, in fact it seems to have gotten worse, even the workaround of adding farm agents after start of optimization now does not work. This is really not acceptable, please fix it, unable to run any expert optimizations.
New build 4231 has a BIG BUG. It cannot detect any objects on the charts on most VPS. EAs that use graphic interface get destroyed.
Please note that this issue usually happens on VPS, not on PC. Please check and fix it urgently.
downgrade to windows server 2012 solved the problem.
Andriy Moraru suggested restart the vps, you may try this approach to see it fix your problem.
Indeed, if any ea create objects on chart they all cannot be rendered properly, everything displayed as label(text) on chart.
Build 4232 (11 Mar 2024) is still bugged as far as I'm concerned when using the EasyAndFastGUI library. The error message I get from this library is: "ATR (EURUSD,M5) CCoreEvents::DetermineSubwindow > Error when determining subwindow number: 4113". ATR is my custom indicator. The error is produced when calling IndicatorCreate on an indicator that uses a Separate Window. Unfortunately, it's not possible to breakpoint the library code because the error message is produced during the call to IndicatorCreate. No such problems occurred before build 4231.
I'm still waiting from the developer of the library for a response.
Too few details.
With new MT5 build 4231 on VPS, it cannot recognize graphic objects created on the chart.
For example: Create and object with name "Test" on the chart, then use a script to find that object by function ObjectFind(0,"Test"), it always give result as -1, although the object is still there on the chart.
How to solve it?
With new MT5 build 4231 on VPS, it cannot recognize graphic objects created on the chart.
For example: Create and object with name "Test" on the chart, then use a script to find that object by function ObjectFind(0,"Test"), it always give result as -1, although the object is still there on the chart.
How to solve it?
1. Update to 4232
2. Show your code, show screenshots.
Checked on my side, object found successfully
In the journal:
Hello,
during installation process, with online setup, I continue to get "Proxy server" popup.
All the option I've tried are not working. From the traffic it seems that the files should be downloaded from "*.content.mql5.com".
Is it possible to have a direct link to the dowloaded files (not the mt5setup.exe)?
Thanks,
Is it possible to have a direct link to the dowloaded files (not the mt5setup.exe)?
By the way, this link (at the bottom of this page) works fine to download and install MT5 on my Windows 10 64 bit computer:
Download MetaTrader 5
Yes problem persists even after the overnight beta build 4232 update, in fact it seems to have gotten worse, even the workaround of adding farm agents after start of optimization now does not work. This is really not acceptable, please fix it, unable to run any expert optimizations.
Same issue here, unable to launch optimization using farm agents on VPS server. CPU usage goes to 100% and terminal freezes.
Same issue here, unable to launch optimization using farm agents on VPS server. CPU usage goes to 100% and terminal freezes.
We're working on this issue