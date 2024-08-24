New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4230: More built-in applications and expanded ONNX support - page 5
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Beta build 4233 has been released, please update to it using Help\Check For Updates\Latest Beta Version. It should resolve the issue with high CPU load when using remote agents.
I confirm the fix, optimization processing by remote agents is working again.
Thank you very much for instatnt fixing.
1. Update to 4232
2. Show your code, show screenshots.
Checked on my side, object found successfully
In the journal:
New release 4232 seems fixed the issue. Thank you for the update.
Dear all, please just confirm for me that the problem with slow Optimization (using only the PC's internal Cores) has not yet been resolved. For me it's very slow in local optimizations, even with version 4236. I know it was posted here on the Forum that it would take about two months for a definitive solution (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/459335/page4). However, I may have a local problem for the slowdown and I'm in doubt whether the problem is resolved or not. Thank you for your attention.
Dear all, please just confirm for me that the problem with slow Optimization (using only the PC's internal Cores) has not yet been resolved. For me it's very slow in local optimizations, even with version 4236. I know it was posted here on the Forum that it would take about two months for a definitive solution (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/459335/page4). However, I may have a local problem for the slowdown and I'm in doubt whether the problem is resolved or not. Thank you for your attention.
Hi, there,
I can confirm that the update hasn't changed the speed of optimizations.
It's about 2 or 3 times slower than previous versions, roughly speaking.
There's no longer the problem with agents, but it's incredibly slow...
If you don't have an oversized processor, you can't optimize properly.
I really hope a solution can be found soon, because it's impossible to develop a complex EA under these conditions.
I'm keeping my fingers crossed that it'll be quick.
Dear all, please just confirm for me that the problem with slow Optimization (using only the PC's internal Cores) has not yet been resolved. For me it's very slow in local optimizations, even with version 4236. I know it was posted here on the Forum that it would take about two months for a definitive solution (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/459335/page4). However, I may have a local problem for the slowdown and I'm in doubt whether the problem is resolved or not. Thank you for your attention.
Provide all the details: what you test, where, what settings, previous timing and current timing with logs and screenshots.
Please.
Add a link to " My Purchases " to the market page.
If you click on the market from the terminal (in the lower right corner), there is no link to " My purchases ",
.
If you want to quickly download or update the expert.
for example like this:
Olá,
Posso confirmar que a atualização não alterou a velocidade das otimizações.
É cerca de 2 ou 3 vezes mais lento que as versões anteriores, grosso modo.
Não há mais problema com agentes, mas é incrivelmente lento...
Se você não tiver um processador superdimensionado, não poderá otimizar adequadamente.
Eu realmente espero que uma solução seja encontrada em breve, porque é impossível desenvolver um EA complexo nestas condições.
Estou cruzando os dedos para que seja rápido.
Thank you very much for the answer, it clarified me!
Forneça todos os detalhes: o que você testa, onde, quais configurações, tempo anterior e tempo atual com logs e capturas de tela.
My computer has an Intel 8-core processor, i7-9700k, 3.60GHZ with 32 GB of RAM. Considering that my EA is very complex and has a very extensive code, also taking into account that the Set contains many variables, the following happens: The same EA and the same Set at the beginning of December 2023 took about an hour to complete the optimization. Yesterday took over 8 hours! In other words, it is currently taking much longer. But Guillaume Duportal has already responded to this question. Dear Alexey Petrov, you have done an excellent job. I am completely sure that this problem will be resolved soon. Thank you all very much and we will continue to wait.
I'm thrilled to share my recent experience with the latest updates regarding local agents optimization
Initially, I noticed a first slow optimization after implementing the update. However, I took proactive steps to address the issue:
I'm delighted to report that my optimization times are now comparable to those of previous builds.
I'd like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Alexey and the entire MetaQuotes team for their unwavering support throughout this problem.
Thank you for your continued assistance and commitment to excellence.