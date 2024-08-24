New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4230: More built-in applications and expanded ONNX support - page 6
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Provide all the details: what you test, where, what settings, previous timing and current timing with logs and screenshots.
Im having similar problems with memory.
I have a Threadripper 3995WX pro with 256gb of ram and since a few days the memory dont seems to be anough, each agent is consuming more than 2gb of memory which is insane, before the last updates the avera was 800mb.
Since the moment i press start the computer start to become unstable when loading the agents, after a few minutes the computer become normal but the memory start to be drain out until it gets to 100% of memory use and the processor starts to get down to around 20% to 50% usage.
Images in attachment.
Im having similar problems with memory.
I have a Threadripper 3995WX pro with 256gb of ram and since a few days the memory dont seems to be anough, each agent is consuming more than 2gb of memory which is insane, before the last updates the avera was 800mb.
Since the moment i press start the computer start to become unstable when loading the agents, after a few minutes the computer become normal but the memory start to be drain out until it gets to 100% of memory use and the processor starts to get down to around 20% to 50% usage.
Images in attachment.
Please provide all details. What is the current build of your MetaTrader? What are you tester settings? You can create a ticket in service desk and provide details there.
Please provide all details. What is the current build of your MetaTrader? What are you tester settings? You can create a ticket in service desk and provide details there.
Where do I create a Service desk ticket? I tried here but didnt found nothing beside a automatic chat that only have options related to purchase and etc.
I tried with the builds 4230, 4231 (If im not mistaken), 4240 and I just downloaded a 4242 to see if the problem was solved, still no luck.
The problem occurs with any bot, even the examples that came with mt5.
I tried run the test directly on mt5, using backtest kicker and using CMD with a ini file the 3 ways gives the same result.
I just tried one test with the following settings: IMG 1
The inputs(just for replicate the problem) :IMG 2
This is just a few minutes after I fired up the tests: IMG 3 and IMG 4
Before all this problem started the normal scenario was, 100% of the processor beign used and more or less 41% of memory, about 800mb per agent, now it goes to 2gb per agent until get to this point, I even dedicated more 128GB of the disk to page file and still not seem to be enough.
This is what the back test look before this problem started to happen: IMG 5
Do you need more information? If yes, what do you need?
I wasn't able to post with the screenshots on the text, so place all of them as attachment.
Thank you.
Where do I create a Service desk ticket? I tried here but didnt found nothing beside a automatic chat that only have options related to purchase and etc.
Look at post #6
Thank you, I will submit a ticket
I tried with the builds 4230, 4231 (If im not mistaken), 4240 and I just downloaded a 4242 to see if the problem was solved, still no luck.
Are you sure it's 4242 and not 4243? I just ran the same test on 4243, and my total RAM usage does not exceed 60%, 1.5 GB per agent
Then I ran the same test on previous build 4190 - no difference, it's not using less RAM than the current build.
Are you sure it's 4242 and not 4243? I just ran the same test on 4243, and my total RAM usage does not exceed 60%, 1.5 GB per agent
Then I ran the same test on previous build 4190 - no difference, it's not using less RAM than the current build.
There a way to download and install slight older versions? like the 4190 that you have on?
I will share the results soon as I have tested.
Thank you for the support.
It appears that the latest updates (versions 4240 and 4242) are causing connection failures across multiple servers. When all servers are enabled simultaneously, connections fail consistently. it goes from authorize, to ready to connecting, then connection failed. (in the status).
I lose all the RDP sessions to the 4 servers, chokes until I crash it manually.
However, enabling them one by one resolves the issue. This process is time-consuming, especially with 100 cores available on local pc and in 4 of my servers connected to my local network farm . I used to just start the optimization and come back in couple hours, but now, I have to start them one by one.
I constantly run backtest to optimze and there was no issue last month.
this only happens at initial start, once all the cores status are in finish and waiting for the next batch to start there wont be any choking, all go to finish, and then all start at the same time with no issue.
hopefully it will get fixed in next release, but I thought I should report it here, and probably can provide more info if there;s any question from admins.
It appears that the latest updates (versions 4240 and 4242) are causing connection failures across multiple servers. When all servers are enabled simultaneously, connections fail consistently. it goes from authorize, to ready to connecting, then connection failed. (in the status).
I lose all the RDP sessions to the 4 servers, chokes until I crash it manually.
However, enabling them one by one resolves the issue. This process is time-consuming, especially with 100 cores available on local pc and in 4 of my servers connected to my local network farm . I used to just start the optimization and come back in couple hours, but now, I have to start them one by one.
I constantly run backtest to optimze and there was no issue last month.
this only happens at initial start, once all the cores status are in finish and waiting for the next batch to start there wont be any choking, all go to finish, and then all start at the same time with no issue.
hopefully it will get fixed in next release, but I thought I should report it here, and probably can provide more info if there;s any question from admins.
This is the exact same problem im having it. I was starting to thing that the problem was my machine specifically.
Good to know that its a know and common problem that will probably be resolved fast.
4244 fixed it. I hit start and 100 cores, in local pc and network farm, start with no issues on cpu, or choking, or crashes.