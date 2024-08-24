New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4230: More built-in applications and expanded ONNX support - page 7
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4244 fixed it. I hit start and 100 cores, in local pc and network farm, start with no issues on cpu, or choking, or crashes.
That's cool, im gonna try.THe version 4244 is a stable version or a beta version?
That's cool, im gonna try.THe version 4244 is a stable version or a beta version?
it is beta, but so far so good. at least its not choking, haven't noticed any other issues.
it is beta, but so far so good. at least its not choking, haven't noticed any other issues.
huh! too early to celebrate I guess..
it goes to coma after awhile... stop and start will kick it off again, still no choking at initial start.
Are you sure it's 4242 and not 4243? I just ran the same test on 4243, and my total RAM usage does not exceed 60%, 1.5 GB per agent
Then I ran the same test on previous build 4190 - no difference, it's not using less RAM than the current build.
On your screenshot you have the build 4190 which was working fine, but mt5 forces to do update, this is why I have the the 4242. Now I got a beta version 4245 and the problem continues.
huh! too early to celebrate I guess..
it goes to coma after awhile... stop and start will kick it off again, still no choking at initial start.
Same here. I thought it was good too, but its not. :(
On your screenshot you have the build 4190 which was working fine, but mt5 forces to do update, this is why I have the the 4242. Now I got a beta version 4545 and the problem continues.
That was to show that there is not difference between 4190 and the current build in terms of using RAM on my side. You did not provide any evidence of the opposite.
That was to show that there is not difference between 4190 and the current build in terms of using RAM on my side. You did not provide any evidence of the opposite.
I can't film with older versions bc mt5 doesn't allow install older version, I tried to find some sort of archieve to download older version to test it but I wasn't able to find.
Follow the screen shots with version, and what its happening and this Video.zip showing the problem.
In the older comment I posted with attachments showing the problem.
MT5 current version:
I tried with MT5 from meta quotes and from the broker and had the exact same rsult.
Before those updates this is what supposed to look like:
huh! too early to celebrate I guess..
it goes to coma after awhile... stop and start will kick it off again, still no choking at initial start.
What pair are you testing? It's shot in the dark but, I just noticed that this is happening with same pairs but not with others.
For example, with EURCAD I have the problem but with EURUSD I don't have. It's seems to be just a coincidence I don't know. But worth the investigation.
What pair are you testing? It's shot in the dark but, I just noticed that this is happening with same pairs but not with others.
For example, with EURCAD I have the problem but with EURUSD I don't have. It's seems to be just a coincidence I don't know. But worth the investigation.
audusd.
audusd.
Ok I'm gonna try with AUDUSD too.
I just tested on several pairs that the last one is not USD and I had the issue, with NZDUSD, EURUSD and GBPUSD I had no problem. I was with the idea that the problem only happens on pairs where the last pair wasn't USD but since you are having the problem with AUDUSD I'm gonna test it just to be sure.
In what currency is your account? Usd?