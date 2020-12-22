How to use Meta Tester 5 Agent Manager
Hello,
I'm new to Meta Trader, I have installed Meta Tester 5 Agent Manager on my computer in order to earn, but since installation the overview tab shows
Test Passed : 0
Time Taken : 0 hours 0 minutes
In Service tab I have 4 services with state running, but cloud status is disconnected
Since installation I haven't earned anything
Please tell me is there anything I'm doing wrong ?
Thanks
- Install on Win Server 2012 x64 with 24 Cores (!!!)
- Firewall Rules to Port 2000-2024 and 443 Open
I have the same problem, Win7 x64.
Default passwords when creating agents, then I recreated them w/ custom passwords. Windows firewall never asked to let them through so I created custom rules for them, & they still stay disconnected. I tried with my username in mixed case like I login, and with all lowercase as it shows in my account's url. No change. Ports are forwarded from my router to that box, still stays disconnected. I'd like to get this running, please someone help.
This is the same issues that I found since last year, but I already found solution.
It's not always cause by firewall issue.
Read this thread and it should fix your MetaTester 5 Agent Manager problem.
- www.mql5.com
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
Alain Verleyen, 2013.08.20 19:47
A must ! Before using it or asking any question : please read the Online Help (Also accessible by F1 on your MT5 platform)
For Traders
- General overview of the possibilities.
- Overview of results : Visualize a Strategy in the MetaTrader 5 Tester
- If you are thinking to buy a product on the Market : How to Test a Tading Robot before buying.
- If you don't see all strategy tester fields, they are probably hidden.
- How to use settings resulting from EA Optimization in your EA (without manually changing it).
For Programmers
- Detailed description of it works : Testing trading strategies (documentation).
- As noted by erdah, SendNotification, SendMail, SendFTP don't work in Strategy Tester (of course).
- IndicatorParameters() doesn't work in StrategyTester.
- OnChartEvent() in Strategy Tester.
- New CopyTicks() function doesn't work on Strategy Tester.
- General description of how to use it : The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
- How ticks are generated : The Algorithm of Ticks’ Generation
- Discussion about Strategy Tester mode (1 minute OHLC vs every tick)
- How to test a strategy for all timeframe and compare results ?
- Description of the algorithm used for fast optimization : Genetic Algorithm - It's easy.
- Creating Custom Criteria of Optimization of Expert Advisors
Running optimization from command line : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13468
- Don't expect too much from optimization and try to prevent curve over fit.
Announce of the launch : MQL5 Cloud Network launched.
As Users
- How it works, an overview : Speed Up Calculations with the MQL5 Cloud Network
- Optimization by example : MQL5 Cloud Network : Are you Still Calculating ?
Some useful topic about usage of the Cloud :
- Error message : endless loop detected in OnInit function
As Providers (agents)
- Frequently Asked Question about the Cloud Newtwork (FAQ).
- When you start to provide agents on the Cloud, you have to be patient and use the search engine.
- An example of what you can expect as agents provider or 1 year of Cloud's agents providing
Work in progress, stay tuned !
Thanks for all the links. I went through them. In my case, it is showing that the agent is disconnected under cloud tab. Is that normal? And the traffic passed is 0.
Thank You
Thanks for all the links. I went through them. In my case, it is showing that the agent is disconnected under cloud tab. Is that normal? And the traffic passed is 0.
Thank You
But shouldn't it connect first to cloud so that someone can use it?
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Hello,
I'm new to Meta Trader, I have installed Meta Tester 5 Agent Manager on my computer in order to earn, but since installation the overview tab shows
Test Passed : 0
Time Taken : 0 hours 0 minutes
In Service tab I have 4 services with state running, but cloud status is disconnected
Since installation I haven't earned anything
Please tell me is there anything I'm doing wrong ?
Thanks