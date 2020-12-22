How to use Meta Tester 5 Agent Manager

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Hello,

        I'm new to Meta Trader, I have installed Meta Tester 5 Agent Manager on my computer in order to earn, but since installation the overview tab shows

Test Passed : 0             

Time Taken : 0 hours 0 minutes

In Service tab I have 4 services with state running, but cloud status is disconnected

Since installation I haven't earned anything

Please tell me is there anything I'm doing wrong ?

Thanks

 
taqi:

Hello,

        I'm new to Meta Trader, I have installed Meta Tester 5 Agent Manager on my computer in order to earn, but since installation the overview tab shows

Test Passed : 0             

Time Taken : 0 hours 0 minutes

In Service tab I have 4 services with state running, but cloud status is disconnected

Since installation I haven't earned anything

Please tell me is there anything I'm doing wrong ?

Thanks

32 bit or 64?
 
same here...

- Install on Win Server 2012 x64 with 24 Cores (!!!)

- Firewall Rules to Port 2000-2024 and 443 Open

No Connection to Server :(


 

I have the same problem, Win7 x64.

 

Default passwords when creating agents, then I recreated them w/ custom passwords. Windows firewall never asked to let them through so I created custom rules for them, & they still stay disconnected. I tried with my username in mixed case like I login, and with all lowercase as it shows in my account's url. No change. Ports are forwarded from my router to that box, still stays disconnected. I'd like to get this running, please someone help. 

 

This is the same issues that I found since last year, but I already found solution.

It's not always cause by firewall issue.

Read this thread and it should fix your MetaTester 5 Agent Manager problem.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/39028

Agents always stopped
Agents always stopped
  • www.mql5.com
Is it because is the weekend and the forex is closed? - - Category: general
 
Hi I just installed the metatester agents manager. It was successfully installed. But it is saying that agent is running but disconnected. When I check firewall, it says that the port is open and listening for connections from local ip?
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

Alain Verleyen, 2013.08.20 19:47

A must ! Before using it or asking any question : please read the Online Help  (Also accessible by F1 on your MT5 platform)


Strategy Tester

For Traders


For Programmers


Optimization



Cloud

Announce of the launch : MQL5 Cloud Network launched.

As Users

Some useful topic about usage of the Cloud :


As Providers (agents)




Work in progress, stay tuned !


 
Sergey Golubev:

Thanks for all the links. I went through them. In my case, it is showing that the agent is disconnected under cloud tab. Is that normal? And the traffic passed is 0. 

Thank You 

 
inasinghal:

Thanks for all the links. I went through them. In my case, it is showing that the agent is disconnected under cloud tab. Is that normal? And the traffic passed is 0. 

Thank You 

Maybe there's no one using it?
 

But shouldn't it connect first to cloud so that someone can use it? 


 
inasinghal:
come on guys. Someone please reply
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