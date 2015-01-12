Agents always stopped
Try right-clicking on each agent listed and then "Start" in the popup window.
Windows/other Firewall might blocked.
When I try to launch the manager Windows is aking me if I wanna leave the software does what it need. I said Yes but nothing happened.
Then I directly turned off the firewall and pressed play but nothing. Then I re-started the all manager but still nothing...
Windows/other Firewall might blocked.
When I try to launch the manager Windows is aking me if I wanna leave the software does what it need. I said Yes but nothing happened.
Then I directly turned off the firewall and pressed play but nothing. Then I re-started the all manager but still nothing...
It's seems you habe a problem at your computer. You need a specialist to check it.
I am quite sure my computer is fine. Can be the wifi connection? I know for example Steam is not working because in "blacklist" and I need to use TOR to use it...Is there a way to set a VPN inside MT5?
It's almost the same issue as I first time install MT5 Agent Manager..... :)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11196#comment_1241036
I see your MetaTester server start from 'MetaTester-5' ,,, so where is your MetaTester-1 , 2, 3, 4 ?
Do you run it directly from Windows Menu?...
if it so,, then try run "MetaTester 5 Agent Manager" from inside 'MetaTrader 5 terminal' (under menu Tools or simply Press F6).
If you already found MetaTester-1 , 2,,, ........ you can delete other 'unworking' MetaTester server.
or at first, you may uninstall all listed MetaTester Server (especially MetaTester-5,6,7,8),,, close it.
next, open MT5 terminal,, press F6 to activate MetaTester 5 Agents) ,,,, next, uninstall all listed MetaTester server/service (if any).... and then install new MetaTester Server.
And please let me know what happen next...
Of course not your computer is not fine, there is something that cause this behavior. You have to check why the Metatester process is not starting. You can check the Windows Events Viewer.
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Hi Everybody,
I have just downloaded the MT5 Agents Manager, I set up everything and I am able to see the Agents inside the Service window.
But all agents are stopped. I have tried to restart, refresh, set up everything again but nothing.
Is there something that I am doing wrong? Is it because is the weekend and the forex is closed?
The screen is in Italian but I think it is gonna be quite easy to understand in anycase.
Thank you very much for you help!