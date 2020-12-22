How to use Meta Tester 5 Agent Manager - page 2

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inasinghal:
come on guys. Someone please reply
Hello.
Please be more specific question. Insert screenshots to your message.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Hello.
Please be more specific question. Insert screenshots to your message.
Thanks. Below is the log from manager/logs folder

JP 0 20:21:32.010 Startup MetaTester 5 x64 build 1375 (15 Jul 2016)

OK 0 20:21:32.020 Startup initialization finished

 

Below I have attached the screenshot. 


meta5-disconnected
 
inasinghal:
Thanks. Below is the log from manager/logs folder

JP 0 20:21:32.010 Startup MetaTester 5 x64 build 1375 (15 Jul 2016)

OK 0 20:21:32.020 Startup initialization finished

 

Below I have attached the screenshot. 


Your operating system - Windows?
 

Hello.

I had the same problem. I created a space on the ramdisk is too small where I installed the program and the agents remained disconnected. I created a 1 gb space and the problem was resolved.

I see that you're using linux. Will be the "home directory" too small.

 
open this link https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/39028 this problem has been resolved,

at first i have some trouble, just follow that step, then clear your RAM, and C Space hardisk at least 20 GB, delete recycle bin. re-install Meta Tester Agent 5 if nesessery.



Agents always stopped
Agents always stopped
  • www.mql5.com
Is it because is the weekend and the forex is closed?
Files:
agent.jpg  221 kb
 

Hi can anyone help me, recently i install the Meta Tester 5 agent, the stats did show that there is traffic in and out however under my activities online page there was no record at all is this right?

Files:
Details.JPG  57 kb
Result.JPG  60 kb
 
i am the same problem, its possible help mecloud disconnected
 
jhon1586:
i am the same problem, its possible help me

It is difficult to help as it may be because of many reasons.
You can go to this summary thread to find your possible issue and how to fix it by yourself for example - 
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