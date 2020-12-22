How to use Meta Tester 5 Agent Manager - page 2
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come on guys. Someone please reply
OK 0 20:21:32.020 Startup initialization finished
Below I have attached the screenshot.
Thanks. Below is the log from manager/logs folder
OK 0 20:21:32.020 Startup initialization finished
Below I have attached the screenshot.
Hello.
I had the same problem. I created a space on the ramdisk is too small where I installed the program and the agents remained disconnected. I created a 1 gb space and the problem was resolved.
I see that you're using linux. Will be the "home directory" too small.
at first i have some trouble, just follow that step, then clear your RAM, and C Space hardisk at least 20 GB, delete recycle bin. re-install Meta Tester Agent 5 if nesessery.
Hi can anyone help me, recently i install the Meta Tester 5 agent, the stats did show that there is traffic in and out however under my activities online page there was no record at all is this right?
i am the same problem, its possible help me
It is difficult to help as it may be because of many reasons.
You can go to this summary thread to find your possible issue and how to fix it by yourself for example -
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