Writing an effective advisor - page 24
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Demonstrate
I told you - "pattern 1-2-3" is the simplest, very clear scheme.
We take the usual fractals. (You can also take other patterns of lows and highs. If the last fractals are as follows: minimum-maximum-minimum, and the second minimum is greater than the first one, then as soon as the price exceeds the maximum, a line is drawn through the two minimums. It is lengthened with every new bar and drawn until the next close is below it. This will be an uptrend. For a downtrend it is the opposite.
Do you think there are no such indicators? Or are there some non-obvious points?
In this picture, the trend line is drawn at the moment when the quotes rise sharply between the second and the third minimum. That is where the first maximum will be exceeded. And then, it exists until the close is below its continuation.
when the red one is complete, what do we do? buy/sell/dry the oars?
same figure, just finished drawing the beginning.
George, wake up, you're not 10 years old on the chart.
I don't get it.
What did you ask to demonstrate? The point was that it is impossible to build a line in automatic mode. I showed you the rules, which are easily programmable, and then you can easily write a script or an Expert Advisor.
What else do you need to demonstrate? A grail based on these lines? I don't have it, and I didn't say anything about it.
when the red one is complete, what do we do? buy/sell/dry the oars?
same figure, just finished drawing the beginning.
Well, you'd have to talk to those who developed the algorithm. Say, in that EA I wrote together with my colleague - trend lines were used solely for setting direction of deals and exiting them.
You drew a square, but the green trend line at the moment marked by the square is not drawn yet, because the maximum has not been exceeded.
when the red one is complete, what do we do? buy/sell/dry the oars?
it's the same shape, I just finished drawing the beginning.
Next day it is high for buying, and then it goes down and then my robot will buy again.
Well, you need to talk to those who developed the algorithm. For example, in the Expert Advisor that I wrote with my colleague the trend lines were used solely for setting the direction of deals and for exiting them.
You've drawn a square, but the green trend line at the moment marked by the square has not been drawn yet, because the maximum has not been exceeded.
When I read you, I'm reminded of the classics: I have erected a monument to myself...
I don't get it. What do you want, clown?
Well, you need to talk to those who developed the algorithm. For example, in the Expert Advisor that I wrote with my colleague the trend lines were used solely for setting the direction of deals and for exiting them.
You've drawn a square, but the green trend line at the moment marked by the square is not drawn yet, because the maximum has not been exceeded.
How it's not drawn ??? there are more than 3 (!) reference points. And the line is generally drawn on 2
and the maxima have been exceeded several times, the same zigzag, and every new extremum is higher than the previous one (as Dow bequeathed, and even steeper - both maxima and minima go up)...
The whole problem of graphs, they are beautifully demonstrated in the history, and exactly until the moments of counter-movements.Otherwise, they are good
I don't get it. What do you want, clown?