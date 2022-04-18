Anyone please Help!!! How to insert youtube video in product description??

I tried already hundred times, no use I am doing that before publishing or after no use.. it is not working! I push Video, after I put youtube link as described and click save, after clicking Save it dissapear! all the time. what is the problem? what I do wrong? How to fix that? anyone had same problem? I posted few times already no reaction from forum Administration
 
Davit Beridze:
You can insert your YouTube video in the Screenshots section.

 
How? thats not possible :)

 
Top of the Screenshot section:


 
of course it is possible, as Eleni said is the Screenshots Section


