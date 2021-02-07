How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 25

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Iurii Tokman:

Monday
reversal off
equity in profit

there are 85 orders in the market
total lot 0.85
limit 200 orders

ugly equity, with already a significant number of trades in the history, fits within sqrt(t) - random walk. We need to correct something somewhere

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

the ugly equity, with already a significant number of trades in the history, fits within sqrt(t) - a random walk. We need to correct something somewhere

this is not equity, but a signal indicator
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

the ugly equity, with already a significant number of trades in the history, fits within sqrt(t) - a random walk. I need to correct something somewhere

Yes, I think I can still take into account historical profits and get rid of "long hangs"
but it's not the author's strategy, it's my "otsebyachina"
tomorrow if they don't close, I need to cover
it's all Monday's fault...)))

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
This is not an equi, but a signal indicator

Yes, you can use the "cunning" martingale equity (or grid, whatever you want to call it) as a signal reversal indicator.

But the presented algorithm is far from such an ideal :-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Yes, you can use the "cunning" martingale equity (or grid, whatever you want to call it) as a signal reversal indicator.

But the presented algorithm is far from being ideal :-)

Maxim, in fact, Equi is a price chart (divergence to plus or minus), whatever way you look at it.

So the strategy is ....... ?

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Maxim, in essence equi is a plus or minus price chart, whichever way you look at it

So the strategy is ....... ?

;)

Any strategy seeks, or rather the trader very much wants, to "bring the equity to a correlation with the modulus of price change = 1". So that any change in price leads to an increase in equity.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

any strategy seeks, or rather the trader very much wants, to "bring equity to a correlation with price change modulus = 1". So that any change in price leads to an increase in equity.

1 is a constant

it is very easy to do.

it is better when it is geometrically UP

the higher the risk of the strategy, the higher the geometric

accordingly the strategy (trading idea) is in the first place

a causal link that allows for increased risk - a point that determines resilience to non-influence
 

eh, 184 positions in the market


 
Iurii Tokman:

Eh, 184 positions in the market


Why did you hide the funds and balance sheet line?

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Why did you hide the funds and balance sheet?


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