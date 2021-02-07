How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 25
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Monday
reversal off
equity in profit
there are 85 orders in the market
total lot 0.85
limit 200 orders
ugly equity, with already a significant number of trades in the history, fits within sqrt(t) - random walk. We need to correct something somewhere
the ugly equity, with already a significant number of trades in the history, fits within sqrt(t) - a random walk. We need to correct something somewhere
the ugly equity, with already a significant number of trades in the history, fits within sqrt(t) - a random walk. I need to correct something somewhere
Yes, I think I can still take into account historical profits and get rid of "long hangs"
but it's not the author's strategy, it's my "otsebyachina"
tomorrow if they don't close, I need to cover
it's all Monday's fault...)))
This is not an equi, but a signal indicator
Yes, you can use the "cunning" martingale equity (or grid, whatever you want to call it) as a signal reversal indicator.
But the presented algorithm is far from such an ideal :-)
Yes, you can use the "cunning" martingale equity (or grid, whatever you want to call it) as a signal reversal indicator.
But the presented algorithm is far from being ideal :-)
Maxim, in fact, Equi is a price chart (divergence to plus or minus), whatever way you look at it.
So the strategy is ....... ?
;)
Maxim, in essence equi is a plus or minus price chart, whichever way you look at it
So the strategy is ....... ?
;)
Any strategy seeks, or rather the trader very much wants, to "bring the equity to a correlation with the modulus of price change = 1". So that any change in price leads to an increase in equity.
any strategy seeks, or rather the trader very much wants, to "bring equity to a correlation with price change modulus = 1". So that any change in price leads to an increase in equity.
1 is a constant
it is very easy to do.
it is better when it is geometrically UP
the higher the risk of the strategy, the higher the geometric
accordingly the strategy (trading idea) is in the first placea causal link that allows for increased risk - a point that determines resilience to non-influence
eh, 184 positions in the market
Eh, 184 positions in the market
Why did you hide the funds and balance sheet line?
Why did you hide the funds and balance sheet?
+