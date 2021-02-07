How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 28

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Iurii Tokman:

entry - from the signal on the indicator, there are signals on every bar, entry on every bar

first exit - at the opposite signal, everything is closed and the orders are placed according to the opposite signal
(at flat, this is a fixing of losses)

the second exit is the TP


this is the initial strategy

the targets will be triggered by the simultaneous creation of the dwellings
 
Fast235:
did the envisaged spread immediately kill this ingenious idea? almost at its inception?

The score killed the resonance of the basket of seven instruments.

 

+


 

set 5% profit, when to close

for now.


 

at the end of the day more than half of my earnings were lost
flat-out chatter is doing its job


 

today


 
Iurii Tokman:

today


Are profits rebounding again?

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Are profits rebounding again?

Yeah,

I was thinking of waiting for the account to be zeroed out and opening a new one
changed the settings, raised the profit percentage and shortened the time

 

Wednesday


 
Iurii Tokman:

Wednesday


You're going well. Me in a private message - more details, please.

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