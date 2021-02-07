How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 28
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entry - from the signal on the indicator, there are signals on every bar, entry on every bar
first exit - at the opposite signal, everything is closed and the orders are placed according to the opposite signal
(at flat, this is a fixing of losses)
the second exit is the TP
this is the initial strategy
did the envisaged spread immediately kill this ingenious idea? almost at its inception?
The score killed the resonance of the basket of seven instruments.
+
set 5% profit, when to close
for now.
at the end of the day more than half of my earnings were lost
flat-out chatter is doing its job
today
today
Are profits rebounding again?
Are profits rebounding again?
Yeah,
I was thinking of waiting for the account to be zeroed out and opening a new one
changed the settings, raised the profit percentage and shortened the time
Wednesday
Wednesday
You're going well. Me in a private message - more details, please.