How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 29

New comment
 

+


 
Doesn't the tester test for history? It will be faster, won't it?
 
Evgeniy Chumakov:
Doesn't the tester test on history? It will be faster, won't it?

the test will be one-currency

 
Iurii Tokman:

the test will be single currency.


Does the indicator take data from different currencies at the same time?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Does the indicator take data from different currencies at the same time?

No, from one
the profit is multicurrency

 
Iurii Tokman:

No, with one
the profit counts multicurrency


If you pour one currency pair, there is a chance that the moment will come when multicurrency will zero out the deposit.

 

I have lost my deposit by the beginning again and it was only on the demo.)

I am not aware of the discussion about scammer and fraud

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/unread#unread

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


If I pour on one currency pair, there is a chance that there will be a moment when the multicurrency will zero out the deposit.

I will try to use one currency in the tester tomorrow
what currency to test ?

 
Fast235:
The service is not cheap, he is a scammer who does not give peace of mind.)

he's at a clone's age, wants to share his insights on the market
take it easy, why make a fuss

 
Iurii Tokman:

Yes it can happen, tomorrow I will try one currency in the tester
on which currency to test ?


It's better to do it in several currencies, I did it in one period and in the other one I got a stop out.

1...22232425262728293031323334
New comment