How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 29
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Doesn't the tester test on history? It will be faster, won't it?
the test will be one-currency
the test will be single currency.
Does the indicator take data from different currencies at the same time?
Does the indicator take data from different currencies at the same time?
No, from one
the profit is multicurrency
No, with one
the profit counts multicurrency
If you pour one currency pair, there is a chance that the moment will come when multicurrency will zero out the deposit.
I have lost my deposit by the beginning again and it was only on the demo.)
I am not aware of the discussion about scammer and fraud
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/unread#unread
If I pour on one currency pair, there is a chance that there will be a moment when the multicurrency will zero out the deposit.
I will try to use one currency in the tester tomorrow
what currency to test ?
The service is not cheap, he is a scammer who does not give peace of mind.)
he's at a clone's age, wants to share his insights on the market
take it easy, why make a fuss
Yes it can happen, tomorrow I will try one currency in the tester
on which currency to test ?
It's better to do it in several currencies, I did it in one period and in the other one I got a stop out.