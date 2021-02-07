How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 18
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Alexander, along with the years. has not gained experience. My only hope is this indicator Tokman just created https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357540/page17#comment_19838418
Yeah, I'm so... Just as long as you enjoy it. And you'd better write theoretical research on the forum. You're good at it, and they pay you money for articles.
... and will take a few years, which I don't have.
Heh heh... There's no need to rush the clock here. My beloved father-in-law, who kicks me daily to the Grail, will soon be 79 years old. But that doesn't stop him from threatening me with his ponderous fists and promising to throw me out of the flat into the cold if I should fail to find the Grail.
Heh-heh-heh...
Yusuf, Yusuf...
Before you shout about the Grail, you must learn to listen to the Silence.
Look at this picture:
Where are you?
The Grail (aka the Silent House) loves the Void of the Soul and Silence.
The top of the iceberg rolled right down to the bottom. The lesson with the Titanic, however, has also not been learned.
hehehe... There's no need to rush the clock here. My beloved father-in-law, who kicks me daily to the Grail, will soon be 79 years old. But that doesn't stop him from threatening me with his ponderous fists and promising to throw me out of my flat in the cold if I should fail to find the Grail.
Thank you, but you have to be realistic about the situation and face it.
This is about the point where I would close it all down and call it a day
This type of charts has opened my eyes to the fact that when several currency pairs are traded simultaneously, such a terrible and destructive phenomenon as resonance occurs. There is practically no protection against such resonance as it takes place within several minutes against the background of a calm market, as you can see in the figure. The positive side of this experiment is that it has revealed the fact of resonance presence in the market of unprecedented strength. I think that resonance laws should be studied in large-scale researches based on Tesla's works. And I will limit myself to implanting the resonance in the body of an advisor, who detected that resonance, with your help. Thank you for your prompt, unique and timely work. It took a lot of thought to create a tandem of 2 indicators to get comprehensive information about the fact of resonance and the reasons of its generation. A deep bow to you, Mr. Tokman, it was not in vain that I named this stage of market research after you at the beginning of the thread - it's the magic that cannot be conveyed by words.https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357540/page10#comment_19756777
Yeah, I'm so... As long as you enjoy it. And you'd better write theoretical research on the forum. You're very good at it, and they pay money for articles.
I don't have time to prepare the text of an article, because of strict requirements, and most importantly, I don't understand the intricacies of the process of preparation for print. I used to be helped by Roche in these matters, but now he is short of time, so if the topics themselves could be printed as articles, removing unnecessary posts and provocative comments, that would be great.
Apologies to everyone, the account was leaked due to inexperience.
woohoo, Signals' stats are correct, Signals deleted your moniker back when you were at the top (well, you thought so), and Signals already recognized the trick by your style, and took everything down. This path has been traveled before you, repeatedly, and what's with the urge to remove criticism? Criticism gives you the opportunity to see what asm doesn't see, you get help and you hate them... You can't get that far, communicate only with support
like:
here's your plummer.
make your own article and leak it to your heart's content.
well, well ....