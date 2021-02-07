How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 9
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Briefly) An option is a derivative financial instrument. They are traded on exchanges (although there are off-exchange providers), in Russia on the MosExchange. It differs from currency pairs in that when you sell an option, the buyer pays you a premium and you undertake to sell/buy the underlying asset at a certain price in the future and vice versa when you buy. The option buyer only risks the premium with unlimited profits, the option seller receives the premium with unlimited risk, to make a long story short)
Thanks, so you can't work in the MT4 terminal?
1. Now, ideally, the number of open positions can be as high as 1800 pieces at the same time.
this is some kind of boturbate robot, it looks like a stupid robot, if only there were 1800 pieces it would be possible to explain
I see it this way.
not a big loss on the spread? it's some kind of boturbate robot, it looks like a silly hammering, if only there were 1800 instruments, you could explain
I see it this way.
In fact, it's a theoretical case that happens very rarely. At the moment, for example, only 228 positions on 6 symbols are open.
To decrease the number of orders we have to switch to TF M15, instead of M5 that will allow us to decrease the number of orders 3 times.
There are 6 instruments traded: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GOLD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, GBF/USD.
Thanks, so you can't work in the MT4 terminal?
My pleasure! I understand there are no option providers in MT5 yet either. In MT4 the probability of occurrence -> "0". But with your confidence in the forecast you just need to open an account with access to the MosExchange and buy/sell options "by hand", using your algorithmic prediction on MosExchange stocks/futures from MT4/MT5.
My pleasure! I understand there are no option providers in MT5 yet either. In MT4 the probability of occurrence -> "0". But with your confidence in the forecast you just need to open an account with access to the MosExchange and buy/sell options "by hand", using your algorithmic prediction on MosExchange stocks/futures from MT4/MT5.
Thank you.
not a big loss on the spread? it's some kind of boturbate robot, it looks like a silly hammering, if only there were 1800 instruments, you could explain
So far, I see it like this.
Dear forum members! Unfortunately, the signal displayed for public viewing in the "Signals" service, does not meet the requirements of the service due to "2020.12.15 00:10
Signals with a large number of open positions/postponed orders and excessive trading history are automatically moved to the archive. Firstly, they create difficulties for subscribers in copying (inability to observe money management). Secondly, it is an unreasonable load on the Signals service - a large amount of information transferred to the user." and the signal is disabled from monitoring. That's why I request you to provide me with another monitoring option with detailed explanations, because I have not used other signal services, except Metakvot, before. It would be better if someone would help me with the following information:
Account number: ****** -
Server: *******
-Password:**********
Characters **** - in private message, if moderators allow.
Dear forum members, Unfortunately, the signal uploaded for public display in the "Signals" service does not meet the requirements of the service due to "2020.12.15 00:10
Signals with a large number of open positions/postponed orders and excessive trading history are automatically moved to archive. Firstly, they create difficulties for subscribers in copying (inability to observe money management). Secondly, it is an unreasonable load on the Signals service - a large amount of information transferred to the user." and the signal is disabled from monitoring. That's why I request you to provide me with another monitoring option with detailed explanations, because I have not used other signal services, except Metakvot, before. It would be better if someone would help me with the following information:
Account number: ****** -
Server: *******
-Password:**********
Symbols **** - in a private message, if the moderators allow.
By the way, do you realise that with so many positions you are hostage to microaccounts?
By the way do you realise that with so many positions you are hostage to micro-accounts?
What are microaccounts?
what kind of micro accounts?
cent accounts
cent accounts
What's wrong with cent accounts - if your hands are crooked, who cares where and how much to drain?