How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 30

New comment
 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Better on a few. I ran one for one period with a profit and others with a stop out.

OK, standard will do? Euro, franc, pound, yen.

 
Iurii Tokman:

he is at a clone's age, he wants to share his insights on the market
take it easy, why make a fuss

I know what you mean, but it's his game and spoiling the minds and time of others

let him have his fun on the golf course

 
Iurii Tokman:

OK, standard will do? Euro, franc, pound, yen.

Yes. Maybe your tests will be positive.

What if I'm the one who tested wrong (took the _Forecast_v12 indicator / used the original version, took Open prices , etc. )

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

Yes. Maybe your tests will be positive.

Maybe I'm the one who tested incorrectly (took the _Forecast_v12 indicator / used the original version, took Open prices , etc. )

Tomorrow we will see
I wanted to install the indicator in the EA, to increase the test speed
but I still do not understand it
these things, I can not do them

/***********************************************************/
/*                   Gamma distribution                    */
/***********************************************************/
//  М.Абрамовиц, И.Стиган Справочник по специальным функциям (М: Мир, 1979)

// Вычисляется Gamma(x|a): вероятность того, что случайная величина,
// подчиняющаяся центральному гамма-распределению с параметром 'a', меньше или равна 'x'.

// Для вычисления неполной гамма функции P(a,x) используется ее разложение в ряд Тейлора.

// Для вычисления неполной гамма функции P(a,x) используется ее разложение в цепную дробь Лежандра

i can't yet master them, i just need to tune the smoothed wizard and it will give the same signals as the indicator
i cannot see the point of all these complicated calculations

 
Iurii Tokman:


to set up a smoothed dummy and it will give the same signals as the indicator
I do not see the point of all these complicated calculations.


The purpose was to open an order when the indicator deviates from the dashboard by the specified number of points in the direction of the forecast.

 
Iurii Tokman:

Tomorrow we will see
I wanted to install the indicator into the Expert Advisor to increase the test speed


The _Forecast_v12 is perfectly placed in the body of the Expert Advisor. but without property strict, otherwise an error will occur in the indicator (the array has an overrun at -1 position)

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


The aim was to open an order when the indicator deviates from the scale by the given number of points.

open the order in the direction the scale is looking
up - buy
down - sell


 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


The _Forecast_v12 is perfectly placed in the body of the Expert Advisor. but without property strict, otherwise an error will occur in the indicator (the array has an overrun at -1 position)

the thing is that you don't need the whole indicator there
need readings of the first and the second bar
, respectively, the calculation is performed only for them and that's it

 
Iurii Tokman:


you need a reading of the first and second bar


I don't understand something.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


I don't understand something.

bar no 0 is the current bar that forms
1 is the first back in history after it
etc.

1...232425262728293031323334
New comment