How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 23

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Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

4. The word "flat" and the combination of the words "Market stands" should be excluded from the trader's vocabulary!

5. The market never stands, and there is always a struggle for the conclusion of the bar verdict in the Present (H)!

6.The market is always on the move - either up. or down!

Any flat in the trend system affects negatively the deposit
after the signal reverses, the loss is fixed


[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

It is necessary to learn and accept as mathematically proven. statements or Sultonov's laws in the field of trading activities:

1. orders are always placed at the opening of all bars, without exception! (If we work on M1. then. every minute!).

2. The arrows are theorder status- if they are red, then buy. if they are green, then sell!

3. The "community" of red arrows indicates the trend direction!

4. The word "flat" and the combination of the word "Market stands" should be excluded from the trader's vocabulary!

5. The market never stands, but there is always a struggle for the verdict of the bar in the present (H)!

6.The market is always in motion - either up or down!

7. If there are many red arrows - then. they indicate the direction of the trend! (The word "many" should always be applied when there is more than one arrow, otherwise they will be recognized as a community of orders, indicating the trend direction, outside the bar)

PS: The author of these laws is always open to each trader individually or representatives ofthe trading industry as a whole for clarification. improvement or other changes in style or grammar of the above laws, but. will zealously enter into a ruthless civilized struggle in theory and practice with his beloved opponents.

No, there is no way that these statementscan be "ironically understood" or"mathematically proven".

1. it is an arguable statement

2. it is a description of the coloring of arrows

3. this is a controversial statement

4. this is too radical a statement

5. the scale of motion must be taken into account

6. the scale of trafficneeds to be considered

7. it is a compilation of p.2 and p.3


 
Iurii Tokman:

any flat in a trend system negatively affects the deposit


That's why there are a lot of orders here, so you don't lose too much on reversals

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
arguments for a trader only take on the function of the law when they bring in a guaranteed profit.

Renat, in forex no one can ever guarantee that the TS bring guaranteed profits, including the advisor in the account

1235380566

 
Олег avtomat:

No, there is no way that these claimscan be "iron-clad" or"mathematically proven".

1. it's a controversial statement

2. it is a description of the coloring of the arrows

3. this is a controversial statement

4. this is too radical a statement

5. the scale of motion must be taken into account

6. the scale of trafficneeds to be considered

7. it is a compilation of p.2 and p.3


I proved my words with screenshots from Toeman https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357540/page23#comment_19897989, you prove your delusions with what?

Как и где лучше разместить мониторинг реального счета для всеобщего обозрения участникам форума?
Как и где лучше разместить мониторинг реального счета для всеобщего обозрения участникам форума?
  • 2020.12.25
  • www.mql5.com
Торговля ведется на ВПС наа EUR/USD постоянным лотом 0,01, депозитом 60 у.е...
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Renat, in forex no one can ever guarantee that the TS bring guaranteed profits, including the advisor in the account

1235380566

that's what it's about
 
Iurii Tokman:

Any flat in a trending system has a negative impact on the deposit
after the signal is reversed, a loss is recorded


Yura, in the draft laws I asked you to give up the word "flat" and not to remember it even in your darkest dreams! This misconception existed until I began to deal with theoretical and practical studies of margin trading. Look at your screenshots, none of the arrows indicating the trend direction contradicts its purpose, according to the Laws #1-7! Any arguments to the contrary?

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
that's what I'm talking about

Why, then, do you consider the fact of profit to be the main indicator of TC, when it is one of them, and a probabilistic one at that?

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Why, then, do you consider the fact of profit to be the main indicator of TC, when it is one of them, and a probabilistic one at that?

Risk is the main indicator of a TS.

the higher it is with the simultaneous durability of a TS, the steeper it is.

it does start to show some kind of patterns and laws

but so far I don't see any less in your list, except that point #6 sounds right

However, it is not a law, it is a fact
[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

I proved my words with screenshots from Toeman https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357540/page23#comment_19897989, how will you prove your delusions?

but whatever... I'll be watching from the sidelines.

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