How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 23
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4. The word "flat" and the combination of the words "Market stands" should be excluded from the trader's vocabulary!
5. The market never stands, and there is always a struggle for the conclusion of the bar verdict in the Present (H)!
6.The market is always on the move - either up. or down!
Any flat in the trend system affects negatively the deposit
after the signal reverses, the loss is fixed
It is necessary to learn and accept as mathematically proven. statements or Sultonov's laws in the field of trading activities:
1. orders are always placed at the opening of all bars, without exception! (If we work on M1. then. every minute!).
2. The arrows are theorder status- if they are red, then buy. if they are green, then sell!
3. The "community" of red arrows indicates the trend direction!
4. The word "flat" and the combination of the word "Market stands" should be excluded from the trader's vocabulary!
5. The market never stands, but there is always a struggle for the verdict of the bar in the present (H)!
6.The market is always in motion - either up or down!
7. If there are many red arrows - then. they indicate the direction of the trend! (The word "many" should always be applied when there is more than one arrow, otherwise they will be recognized as a community of orders, indicating the trend direction, outside the bar)
PS: The author of these laws is always open to each trader individually or representatives ofthe trading industry as a whole for clarification. improvement or other changes in style or grammar of the above laws, but. will zealously enter into a ruthless civilized struggle in theory and practice with his beloved opponents.
No, there is no way that these statementscan be "ironically understood" or"mathematically proven".
1. it is an arguable statement
2. it is a description of the coloring of arrows
3. this is a controversial statement
4. this is too radical a statement
5. the scale of motion must be taken into account
6. the scale of trafficneeds to be considered
7. it is a compilation of p.2 and p.3
any flat in a trend system negatively affects the deposit
That's why there are a lot of orders here, so you don't lose too much on reversals
arguments for a trader only take on the function of the law when they bring in a guaranteed profit.
Renat, in forex no one can ever guarantee that the TS bring guaranteed profits, including the advisor in the account
1235380566
No, there is no way that these claimscan be "iron-clad" or"mathematically proven".
1. it's a controversial statement
2. it is a description of the coloring of the arrows
3. this is a controversial statement
4. this is too radical a statement
5. the scale of motion must be taken into account
6. the scale of trafficneeds to be considered
7. it is a compilation of p.2 and p.3
I proved my words with screenshots from Toeman https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357540/page23#comment_19897989, you prove your delusions with what?
Renat, in forex no one can ever guarantee that the TS bring guaranteed profits, including the advisor in the account
1235380566
Any flat in a trending system has a negative impact on the deposit
after the signal is reversed, a loss is recorded
Yura, in the draft laws I asked you to give up the word "flat" and not to remember it even in your darkest dreams! This misconception existed until I began to deal with theoretical and practical studies of margin trading. Look at your screenshots, none of the arrows indicating the trend direction contradicts its purpose, according to the Laws #1-7! Any arguments to the contrary?
that's what I'm talking about
Why, then, do you consider the fact of profit to be the main indicator of TC, when it is one of them, and a probabilistic one at that?
Why, then, do you consider the fact of profit to be the main indicator of TC, when it is one of them, and a probabilistic one at that?
Risk is the main indicator of a TS.
the higher it is with the simultaneous durability of a TS, the steeper it is.
it does start to show some kind of patterns and laws
but so far I don't see any less in your list, except that point #6 sounds rightHowever, it is not a law, it is a fact
I proved my words with screenshots from Toeman https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357540/page23#comment_19897989, how will you prove your delusions?
but whatever... I'll be watching from the sidelines.