How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 24

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Олег avtomat:

but whatever... I'll be watching from the sidelines.

There's nothing else. That leaves
[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
There's nothing else. That leaves

Yusuf, don't I recognise you?

 
Iurii Tokman:

today



How will the algorithm behave in the event of a protracted no return? Will it keep gaining orders or is a stop envisaged?

 
Vitaliy Kuznetsov:

How will the algorithm behave in the event of a protracted failsafe? Will it keep gaining orders or will there be a stop?

this will be very good for him
will fix profits by percentage total, also there is a TP and there is a trall
when this situation i will make screenshots
set on 7 major pairs

 
Iurii Tokman:

this will be very good for him
will fix profit by percentage total, also there is TP and there is a trall
when this situation I will make screenshots
set on 7 major pairs

what pairs does it trade on, please list
 

EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDCHF
USDJPY
AUDUSD
USDCAD
NZDUSD

 
Iurii Tokman:

EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDCHF
USDJPY
AUDUSD
USDCAD
NZDUSD

same as the three crosses + kiwi

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

same as three crosses + kiwi

where the spread is smaller or the commission

 

start


 

Monday
reversal off
equity in profit

85 orders in the market
total lot 0.85
200 order limit

1...171819202122232425262728293031...34
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