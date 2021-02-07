How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 24
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
but whatever... I'll be watching from the sidelines.
There's nothing else. That leaves
Yusuf, don't I recognise you?
today
How will the algorithm behave in the event of a protracted no return? Will it keep gaining orders or is a stop envisaged?
How will the algorithm behave in the event of a protracted failsafe? Will it keep gaining orders or will there be a stop?
this will be very good for him
will fix profits by percentage total, also there is a TP and there is a trall
when this situation i will make screenshots
set on 7 major pairs
this will be very good for him
will fix profit by percentage total, also there is TP and there is a trall
when this situation I will make screenshots
set on 7 major pairs
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDCHF
USDJPY
AUDUSD
USDCAD
NZDUSD
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDCHF
USDJPY
AUDUSD
USDCAD
NZDUSD
same as the three crosses + kiwi
same as three crosses + kiwi
where the spread is smaller or the commission
start
Monday
reversal off
equity in profit
85 orders in the market
total lot 0.85
200 order limit