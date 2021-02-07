How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 19

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Iurii Tokman:

not every broker would agree with this
there are restrictions on the number of simultaneously opened orders
and on the number of trade requests per unit of time
practice has shown that such broker accounts are blocked such broker accounts are blocked yt

It is remarkable that not only " not every broker will agree with this ", but recommends in every possible way to its clients as the best way to apply the automatic trading applied here, referring to the resourceof MetaQuotes companytrade requestsper unit of time".


MetaQuotes
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
 
Evgeni Gavrilovi:

Can you send me an Excel file with these calculations?

Please contact Romanat https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357540/page14#comment_19765718

Как и где лучше разместить мониторинг реального счета для всеобщего обозрения участникам форума?
Как и где лучше разместить мониторинг реального счета для всеобщего обозрения участникам форума?
  • 2020.12.16
  • www.mql5.com
Торговля ведется на ВПС наа EUR/USD постоянным лотом 0,01, депозитом 60 у.е...
 
Aleksandr Volotko:

Of course it will, the position will be one in the market, an aggregate position.

Ideally, you would use this bot to trade in a virtual hedging environment and bring the aggregate position into the market on the netting account.

Please tell me schematically how you imagine"this bot to trade in a virtual hedging environment and bring an aggregate position into the market on a netting account".

 

ATS is now trying to recover from the devastating blow of the resonance in the market, with balances of 1.3 cents and 1.5 cents, with just a hundred orders on 7 instruments on TF m1 and D1. Results of the attempted rebound:


Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: -103.79 Floating P/L: -1.58 Margin: 7.00
Balance: 1 956.61 Equity: 1 955.03 Free Margin: 1 948.03
Details:
Gross Profit: 47.60 Gross Loss: 151.39 Total Net Profit: -103.79
Profit Factor: 0.31 Expected Payoff: -0.71
Absolute Drawdown: 143.78 Maximal Drawdown: 143.78 (6.98%) Relative Drawdown: 6.98% (143.78)
Total Trades: 147 Short Positions (won %): 57 (82.46%) Long Positions (won %): 90 (68.89%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 109 (74.15%) Loss trades (% of total): 38 (25.85%)
Largest profit trade: 2.12 loss trade: -142.13
Average profit trade: 0.44 loss trade: -3.98
Maximum ($): 32 (14.56) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-2.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 14.56 (32) consecutive loss (count): -142.13 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses:
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
Now ATS is trying to recover from a devastating blow to the market, with a balance of 1.3 cents and a balance of 1.5 cents, just a hundred orders on 7 instruments on TF m1 and D1. I saved the picture on the resource MKL5, as recommended by the terminal, where to find it now? Please advise.

In your profile settings, tick the checkbox to publish screenshots on your wall, then all screenshots will be displayed on your wall under your profile

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
ATS is now trying to recover from a devastating blow to the market, with a balance of 1.3 cents and a balance of 1.5 cents, with just a hundred orders on 7 instruments on TF m1 and D1. I saved the picture on the resource MKL5, as recommended by the terminal, where to find it now? Please advise.

in the profile, graphics tab


[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Please tell me schematically how you imagine"this bot to trade in a virtual hedging environment, and bring the aggregate position into the market on a netting account".

It's easier than you might think, but you have to figure out the intricacies of the configuration yourself, or ask the library's author for help.

Your variant is point 10 of the description:

10. Running Hedge-TC on a Netting account. All the TC are running in Hedge-virtual environment. The netting-real environment is only synchronised with the virtual one.

That is, in fact, what I told you earlier - the bot will trade in a hedging virtual environment, and the total open position will be traded on a real netting account

Virtual
Virtual
  • www.mql5.com
Виртуальное торговое окружение
[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

ATS is now trying to recover from the devastating blow of the resonance in the market, with balances of 1.3 cents and 1.5 cents, with just a hundred orders on 7 instruments on TF m1 and D1. Results of the attempted rebound:


Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: -103.79 Floating P/L: -1.58 Margin: 7.00
Balance: 1 956.61 Equity: 1 955.03 Free Margin: 1 948.03
Details:
Gross Profit: 47.60 Gross Loss: 151.39 Total Net Profit: -103.79
Profit Factor: 0.31 Expected Payoff: -0.71
Absolute Drawdown: 143.78 Maximal Drawdown: 143.78 (6.98%) Relative Drawdown: 6.98% (143.78)
Total Trades: 147 Short Positions (won %): 57 (82.46%) Long Positions (won %): 90 (68.89%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 109 (74.15%) Loss trades (% of total): 38 (25.85%)
Largest profit trade: 2.12 loss trade: -142.13
Average profit trade: 0.44 loss trade: -3.98
Maximum ($): 32 (14.56) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-2.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 14.56 (32) consecutive loss (count): -142.13 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses:
Aren't you tired of messing with everyone's head? You're already a grandfather and you're like a child.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Aren't you tired of messing with everybody's head? You're a grandfather now, like a child.

I expected that reaction from you, son, I stand corrected. You could have passed. Algotrading's not for you.

 

вооо, статистика Сигналов верно отработала прогноз, Сигналы удалили твой моник еще тогда, когда ты был на Вершине(ну тебе так казалось), а Сигналы по твоему стилю уже распознали подвох, и снесли все. До тебя этот путь пройден уже был, неоднократно, и что за тяга к удалению критики? Критика дает возможность увидеть то, что асм не видишь, тебе помогают, а ты их ненавидишь.. Так далеко не уедешь, общаться только с поддержкой

So much anger in these statements, which makes your hair stand on end, it's strange how I couldn't figure you out in time when I believed in your sincerityhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357540#comment_19645150 ,https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357540/page5#comment_19699921 ,https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357540/page7#comment_19717942

You have teamed up with provocateurs likehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357540/page5#comment_19700497 andhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357540/page9#comment_19736600https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357540/page16#comment_19803874,https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357540/page16#comment_19802135 I think you are one and the same person and you are a clone, otherwise how would you know about my support? It logically follows that you are, at least this member of thehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/igann forum. Surely you will be banned permanently according to the rules of the forum. I pity you, to say the least!
Как и где лучше разместить мониторинг реального счета для всеобщего обозрения участникам форума?
Как и где лучше разместить мониторинг реального счета для всеобщего обозрения участникам форума?
  • 2020.12.09
  • www.mql5.com
Торговля ведется на ВПС наа EUR/USD постоянным лотом 0,01, депозитом 60 у.е...
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