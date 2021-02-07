How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 33
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You mean the previous signal?
yes, the signal...
it's almost all treated this way - buying should be at the bottom, selling at the top.
then you can manipulate the volume logic
yes, the signal...
it's almost all treated that way - buying should be at the bottom, selling at the top.
Then you can steer the logic of the volumes.
So you can't do pyramiding. And averaging rules).
I was still on MQL4. I left this forum 6 years ago, but even then Yusuf was rubbing something in. Now I've decided to have a look at "how life is here" and it turns out it's almost the same, but those who are smarter have left the forum.
Hi!
Those who are stupider left a lot more. They generally have higher turnover.)
But all in all the observation is very correct.
So you can't have pyramiding. And averaging rules.)
well, yes...
because "sell cheap and buy higher" is a rather strange business :-)
Yeah...
Because "sell for cheap and buy for more" is a rather strange business :-)
Stop selling, father - there's no change :)
after minor modifications
after minor modifications
Is it trending or counter-trending?
catching reversals is always against the trend
Catching reversals is always against the trend
But when you catch a reversal, you need to be able to hold a position within the trend and not exit it quickly, as is often the case.
But when you have caught a reversal, you need to be able to hold a position in the trend and not exit it quickly, as is often the case.
100% on point