How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 33

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khorosh:

You mean the previous signal?

yes, the signal...

it's almost all treated this way - buying should be at the bottom, selling at the top.

then you can manipulate the volume logic

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

yes, the signal...

it's almost all treated that way - buying should be at the bottom, selling at the top.

Then you can steer the logic of the volumes.

So you can't do pyramiding. And averaging rules).

 
PapaYozh:

I was still on MQL4. I left this forum 6 years ago, but even then Yusuf was rubbing something in. Now I've decided to have a look at "how life is here" and it turns out it's almost the same, but those who are smarter have left the forum.

Hi!

Those who are stupider left a lot more. They generally have higher turnover.)

But all in all the observation is very correct.

 
khorosh:

So you can't have pyramiding. And averaging rules.)

well, yes...

because "sell cheap and buy higher" is a rather strange business :-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Yeah...

Because "sell for cheap and buy for more" is a rather strange business :-)

Stop selling, father - there's no change :)

 

after minor modifications


 
Iurii Tokman:

after minor modifications

trending or counter-trending?
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Is it trending or counter-trending?

catching reversals is always against the trend

 
Iurii Tokman:

Catching reversals is always against the trend

But when you catch a reversal, you need to be able to hold a position within the trend and not exit it quickly, as is often the case.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

But when you have caught a reversal, you need to be able to hold a position in the trend and not exit it quickly, as is often the case.

100% on point

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