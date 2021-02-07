How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 32
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Bottom line: the system is not suitable in its pure form.
Or am I wrong?
Bottom line: the system is not suitable in its pure form.
Or am I wrong?
Not wrong...
Bottom line: the system is not suitable in its pure form.
This is where you have to decide: unsuitable for what? If for profit, yes, unsuitable, but if for masturbation on the graph, quite suitable!
The question to be answered here is: unsuitable for what? If for profit, yes, unsuitable, but if for masturbation on a graph, quite suitable!
Apparently, any object is sexually attractive to you, as long as it moves. You seem to have a lot of sexual vitality. I can only envy you.)
Apparently you are sexually attracted to any object that moves. You seem to have a lot of sexual energy. One can only envy you.)
I was still at MQL4. I left that forum 6 years ago, but Yusuf was already rubbing something in it. I'm not so sure about the current situation, but I'm sure it's the same for those who are smart enough to leave the forum.
I was still on MQL4. I left this forum 6 years ago, but even then Yusuf was rubbing something in. Now I've decided to take a look at "how life is here" and it turns out to be almost the same, but those who are smarter have left the forum.
Of course, I certainly remember you, the keepers of this forum. I've been amusing myself here since 2006). As for those who have left us, I believe that this is not yet proof that they are smarter. You have to communicate somewhere. Maybe they have found a funnier place. But here in MQL you can sometimes learn something new.
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add filter number 1 - buy only if the signal is BAY and it is lower than the previous one (it doesn't matter who the previous order is, the main thing is that the new buy is lower).
Filter number 2, if you have an open Buy order, you may buy only below it.
you may also interfere with closing and trawling of the obtained grid.
kraal (do not confuse with grail) is ready!
only the result will have nothing to do with the quality of the initial signal :-)
Add filter 1. buy only if the signal is BAY and it is lower than the previous one (it doesn't matter who the previous one is, the main thing is that the new buy is lower).
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You mean the previous signal?