How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 31
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bar number 0 is the current bar that forms
1 is the first back in history after it
etc.
So? What are two bars for?
The indicator has a price (Open + Close + High + Low)/4, we can replace it with Open.
What is the previous bar for? If two up, then buy and vice versa?
So? Why two bars?
The indicator has the price (Open + Close + High + Low)/4 , you can replace it with Open.
What is the previous bar for? If two of them are up, then buy and vice versa?
The first relative to the second
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So the result is beautiful. The main thing is to close the positions in time.
For some reason I do not always manage to follow the market 100%. I have to move to higher TFs, but there is a life of its own.
Price movement mirror..... If I were you, I'd ignore the plus and eradicate the minus. One pair is enough for that
Yes, I'm doing tests on one pair
to see what happens
I'll do it and post the results here
So? Why two bars?
There is a price in the indicator (Open + Close + High + Low)/4 , you can replace it with Open.
It's better to run it on several currencies. I ran one for one period and had a profit, while the others had a stop out.
I have no positive tests in one currency, or rather none.
within a month, there is a positive result
but since a year, slides and small minus
it is very difficult to optimize, the indicator is pulling the resource
tried different parameters during the tests, there is no plus
it remains to watch the demo
increase the lot twice, the depot has grown, you can allow
no positive tests for one currency, or rather none.
within a month, there is a positive result
but since a year, slides and small minus
optimises very hard, the indicator pulls the resource
tried different parameters during the tests, there was no plus
still remain to watch the demo
increase the lot by half, the depo grew, can allow
it means there is something wrong with the formulas for the indicator
There's a lot of digging to do.
i do not see the point in trying to use the demo yet
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