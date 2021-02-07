How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 22
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the bidding is over.
Yeah, it's better to celebrate without the nerves.
Hello!
I gave an incorrect description of my netbook https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357540/page21#comment_19882499. The correct specs are:
ASUS Eee PC X101CH Notebook (Atom N2600 1600 Mhz/10.1"/1024x600/1024Mb/320Gb/DVD no/Wi-Fi/Win 7 Starter)
Hello!
I gave an incorrect description of my netbook. The correct specs are:
ASUS Eee PC X101CH Notebook (Atom N2600 1600 Mhz/10.1"/1024x600/1024Mb/320Gb/DVD no/Wi-Fi/Win 7 Starter)
today
Explain to me, I don't understand why such a hammering?
the arrows are not orders, they are from the indicator
signals show so
the author can answer
Hello!
I gave an incorrect description of my netbook https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/357540/page21#comment_19882499. The correct specs are:
ASUS Eee PC X101CH Notebook (Atom N2600 1600 Mhz/10.1"/1024x600/1024Mb/320Gb/DVD no/Wi-Fi/Win 7 Starter)
Memory is low. We'll have to give it a try. Browsers are very demanding nowadays too. Chrome especially. I think it would be better to use Opera. I would probably prefer to try the terminal first and take a look. If you don't open many charts and do not use heavy Expert Advisors, it should work.
the arrows are not orders, they are from the indicator
signals show so
the author can answer
That's the point, it makes sense now. But for me, this view is not convenient for perception. Although it is not important for an "iron horse".
the arrows are not orders, they are from the indicator
signals shows so
the author can answer
We should firmly grasp and acknowledge mathematically proven:
1 Orders are always placed at the beginning of the opening of all bars, without exception! (If we work on M1. then. every minute!).
2. The arrows are theorder status- if they are red, then buy. if they are green, then sell!
3. The "community" of red arrows indicates the trend direction!
4. The word "flat" and the combination of the word "Market stands" should be excluded from the trader's vocabulary!
5. The market never stands, but there is always a struggle for the verdict of the bar in the present (H)!
6.The market is always in motion - either up or down!
7. If there are many red arrows - then. they indicate the direction of the trend! (The word "many" should always be applied when there is more than one arrow, otherwise they will be recognized as a community of orders indicating the trend direction, outside the bar)
PS: The author of these draft laws is always open to each trader individually or representatives of marginal trading activity as a whole, in matters of clarification. improvement or other changes in style or grammar of statement of the above draft laws, but. zealously will enter ruthless. civilized fight in the theoretical and practical sense with favourite opponents!
It is necessary to learn and accept as mathematically proven. statements or Sultonov's laws in the field of trading activities:
1. orders are always placed at the beginning of the opening of all bars, without exception! (If we work on M1. then. every minute!).
2. The arrows are theorder status- if they are red, then buy. if they are green, then sell!
3. The "community" of red arrows indicates the trend direction!
4. The word "flat" and the combination of the word "Market stands" should be excluded from the trader's vocabulary!
5. The market never stands, but there is always a struggle for the verdict of the bar in the present (H)!
6.The market is always in motion - either up or down!
7. If there are many red arrows - then. they indicate the direction of the trend! (The word a lot should always be applied when there is more than one, otherwise, recognise them as a community of orders, indicating the trend direction, outside the bar)