How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 27
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maxed out on number of orders
broker set 200, there were 203 in the market
trawl and TP are cutting into profits, equity is not rising
maxed out on number of orders
broker set 200, there were 203 in the market
trawl and TP are cutting into profits, equity is not increasing
Here again the axiom works: "It is not as important to enter the market correctly as to exit it".
We need exit rules.
Here again the axiom works: "It is not as important to enter the market correctly as it is to exit it"
We need exit rules.
Vitaly, what do you mean, on the chart the robot is just looking for an entry for a drawdown, there was no place to close on the chart
a couple of days ago i was watching the entries, for some reason they were rare there, and the robot sold almost at the bottom and bought at the high, and the result is 2 trades hanging around, genius system
Vitaly, what are you talking about, on the chart the robot is just looking for an entry for a drawdown, to close on the chart and there was no room
a couple of days ago i was watching the entries, for some reason they were rare there and the robot sold almost at the bottom and bought at the high and the result is 2 trades hanging around, genius system
To start with, you need to give an interpretation of what a maximum/minimum is. You have to understand that what is a high now might not be a high at all in an hour, but a good entry point.
Of course, if you look at the history you can clearly see those same highs, but online ....
So it is not a good idea to be so adamant about entering highs that may not even be highs :)
To begin with, you have to give an interpretation of what a maximum/minimum is. You have to understand that what is now a high may not be a high at all in an hour's time, but a good entry point.
Of course, if you look at the history you can clearly see those same highs, but online ....
So do not be so categorical about entering the maxima, which may not even be the maxima :)
it is clear from the spread where the trades will be displayed, but obviously the robot was buying at the tops and selling at the bottom, and as a result it froze with them, i wonder what scheme it uses in this situation
The chart is a minute one, and it is clear from the spread where the trades will be displayed, but clearly the robot was buying at the tops and selling at the bottom, and eventually hung up with them, I wonder what scheme he uses then to exit in this situation
That's what I've been wondering since the beginning, what's the reason to enter the market every minute.P.S. while having no exit rules
most likely he has forgotten about the topic
as it has been relegated to a different section
Here again the axiom works: "It is not as important to enter the market correctly as it is to exit it"
We need exit rules.
i.1. think about the exit first, and then enter
i.2 and the fact that the high may be the low - logical, but it's the "may" that's getting in the way
that's why only point 1 works and point 2 is again a consequence of point 1.
point 1 you should think about the exit first, and then enter
item 2 and the fact that the maximum may be the minimum - it's logical, but the "may" interferes
that's why point 1 is the only one that works, and point 2 is the consequence of point 1
Entry - from the signal shown by the indicator; the signals are present on every bar and there is an entry on every bar
the first way out - at the opposite signal, everything is closed and the orders are opened by the opposite signal
(in flat conditions this is the fixing of losses)
the second exit is the TP
this is the initial strategy