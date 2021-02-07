How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 21
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Too bad, I will update my OS. Bye, I will download MT4(Web Terminal) on a netbook with OS 7 and maximal NOT a netbook will be able to handle one demo account on TF M1?
Too bad, I will update the OS. Bye, I will download MT4(Web Terminal) on a netbook with OS 7 and the maximum. Will the netbook hold one demo account on the TF M1?
It will.
It should. The hardware specifications are better to give. What kind of RAM, what kind of processor. If RAM is less than 2gb, it's not enough. It's better not to run anything else. The same goes for a computer with Hewlett Packard. If there is less than 2 gb of memory, you don't need to run win7.
And on 7, it is better not to put a web terminal, but software. Browser sometimes eats more memory than software terminal.
I will start a netbook ASUS its capacities: C-97,3 Gb. D- 200 Gb. Run. 150 Forex instruments simultaneously on the TF m1, the maximum number of orders 150x300=45000 per minute, 2.7m per hour, 64m per day or . how many instruments can be run? Broker fully support me, at the expense of UPU-do not know, yet. I will contact them.
Running an ASUS netbook its capabilities: C-97.3 Gb. D-200G.
will hold
can handle
Can I installthe MT4web terminal or which terminal would you advise to install? Browser - Chrome
Read more:https://3dnews.ru/602421
Intel GMA 3150;
Auto graphics switching - NVIDIA Optimus
glossy, LED-backlit (Hannstar HSD121PHW1)
(Western Digital WD2500BEVT)
1x VGA (D-Sub)
1x HDMI
1x RJ-45
1x headphone output (mini-jack 3.5mm)
1x microphone input (mini-jack 3.5mm)
Read more:https://3dnews.ru/602421
Intel GMA 3150;
You don't need so much detail) It's better to put a program than a web terminal. MT4 will fit on 32bit. 5ka does not. And here for 5 only webterminal. Web is truncated, it is used when there is no possibility to install the full-fledged program.
The result is roughly the same if :
take the LWMA, shift it by 2/3 of a period, and use a regular grid (or timer), no matter what: if lower, we sell, and if higher, we buy.
TOTAL: as soon as the price goes sideways or has a "big spike", it's over...(follow picture with arrows)
i tried to avoid excessive position spam
now it is up to 10 positions for one pair, i have not observed more yet
and i closed all pairs by the percentage of the balance
i fixed 0.15%
i used 7 major pairs
a couple of weeks will pass and see what happens
although i wouldn't trade Expert Advisors from December 24 till January 14
- i already tried it
trend system
any chattering reduces the balance as there are reversals
added time filter, from 8 to 18
...
although from December 24 to January 14 it is better not to trade Expert Advisors
trading ends