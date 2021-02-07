How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 21

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Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Too bad, I will update my OS. Bye, I will download MT4(Web Terminal) on a netbook with OS 7 and maximal NOT a netbook will be able to handle one demo account on TF M1?

easily
[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Too bad, I will update the OS. Bye, I will download MT4(Web Terminal) on a netbook with OS 7 and the maximum. Will the netbook hold one demo account on the TF M1?

It will.

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

It should. The hardware specifications are better to give. What kind of RAM, what kind of processor. If RAM is less than 2gb, it's not enough. It's better not to run anything else. The same goes for a computer with Hewlett Packard. If there is less than 2 gb of memory, you don't need to run win7.

And on 7, it is better not to put a web terminal, but software. Browser sometimes eats more memory than software terminal.

I will start a netbook ASUS its capacities: C-97,3 Gb. D- 200 Gb. Run. 150 Forex instruments simultaneously on the TF m1, the maximum number of orders 150x300=45000 per minute, 2.7m per hour, 64m per day or . how many instruments can be run? Broker fully support me, at the expense of UPU-do not know, yet. I will contact them.

Документация по MQL5: Торговые функции / OrdersTotal
Документация по MQL5: Торговые функции / OrdersTotal
  • www.mql5.com
OrdersTotal - Торговые функции - Справочник MQL5 - Справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Running an ASUS netbook its capabilities: C-97.3 Gb. D-200G.

will hold

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

can handle

Can I installthe MT4web terminal or which terminal would you advise to install? Browser - Chrome

Вебтерминал для MetaTrader 5
Вебтерминал для MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
Подключайтесь к счету и торгуйте на финансовых рынках прямо из браузера
 

Read more:https://3dnews.ru/602421

ASUS Eee PC 1215N
Processor Intel Atom D525: 1.8 GHz; 2x512 kbytes L2; two cores
Chipset Intel NM10
Graphics Controller NVIDIA Ion 2, 512 MB GDDR3 (475/790 MHz);
Intel GMA 3150;
Auto graphics switching - NVIDIA Optimus
Screen 12.1", 1366x768;
glossy, LED-backlit (Hannstar HSD121PHW1)
RAM 4GB, DDR3-800 (2+2GB Hynix)
Hard Drive 250 GB, SATA Rev. 2.0, 5400 rpm
(Western Digital WD2500BEVT)
Optical Drive Not available
Flash card slot SD/MMC
Interfaces 3x USB 2.0
1x VGA (D-Sub)
1x HDMI
1x RJ-45
1x headphone output (mini-jack 3.5mm)
1x microphone input (mini-jack 3.5mm)
Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n (Broadcom)
Bluetooth +
Network adapter 10/100Mbps (Atheros AR8152)
Sound HDA; two speakers, microphone
Power Li-Ion, 6-cell, 56Wh (5200mAh, 10.8V) battery
40W power supply (19V; 2.1A)
Other Webcam with physical disconnect option,
Size, mm 296x203x23-37
Weight, kg 1,52
Operation system Windows 7 Home Premium (32 bit)
Manufacturer's official warranty 12 months
Нетбук ASUS Eee PC 1215N: двухъядерный Atom и NVIDIA Ion 2
Нетбук ASUS Eee PC 1215N: двухъядерный Atom и NVIDIA Ion 2
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В конце весны мы опубликовали обзор одного из самых необычных, по крайней мере, по части начинки, нетбуков - ASUS Eee PC 1201N. Это был первый мобильный компьютер, построенный на двухъядерном процессоре Atom. Аккомпанировала необычному CPU графика NVIDIA ION. Сегодня же рассмотрим новую, улучшенную версию этого нетбука. Процессор здесь тоже...
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Read more:https://3dnews.ru/602421

ASUS Eee PC 1215N
Processor Intel Atom D525: 1.8 GHz; 2x512 kbytes L2; two cores

Graphics Controller
Intel GMA 3150;

RAM 4GB, DDR3-800 (2+2GB Hynix)
Hard Drive 250 Gbytes, SATA Rev. 2.0, 5400 rpm

Operating System Windows 7 Home Premium (32 bit)

You don't need so much detail) It's better to put a program than a web terminal. MT4 will fit on 32bit. 5ka does not. And here for 5 only webterminal. Web is truncated, it is used when there is no possibility to install the full-fledged program.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

The result is roughly the same if :

take the LWMA, shift it by 2/3 of a period, and use a regular grid (or timer), no matter what: if lower, we sell, and if higher, we buy.

TOTAL: as soon as the price goes sideways or has a "big spike", it's over...

(follow picture with arrows)

i tried to avoid excessive position spam
now it is up to 10 positions for one pair, i have not observed more yet
and i closed all pairs by the percentage of the balance
i fixed 0.15%
i used 7 major pairs
a couple of weeks will pass and see what happens

although i wouldn't trade Expert Advisors from December 24 till January 14
- i already tried it

 

trend system
any chattering reduces the balance as there are reversals
added time filter, from 8 to 18


 
Iurii Tokman:

...

although from December 24 to January 14 it is better not to trade Expert Advisors

trading ends

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