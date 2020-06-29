Fear of big money
Hi all. I would like to raise this topic here.
I don't deny that for some people $500 is a lot of money and for others $10,000 is nothing.
But this is not the point. For example, a trader trades and comes to the point where his account
becomes a lot of money by his standards. The excitement starts, frequent mistakes in trading begin.
And they start trampling on the spot (balance), a little higher, a little lower. I think you understand.
How do I get rid of these feelings (fear of loss, anxiety)? Are there any techniques, trainings or the like?
Or who copes with this phenomenon how?
Try not to think in terms of amounts. Live with the goals of developing something. And by the way, it helps to reconsider your attitude to the deposit and not only manage your funds. Get a signal and do not work for profit in sums, but for profit in percentages, for example. In this case the provider has a second useful task: not to get carried away with drawdowns and reduce the risks in view of responsibility for more than just your own funds. Have you got a lot of money? - Relax and set the goal to multiply the deposits of the others with your own experience. :)
Very simple! do what you like until the stops go off. and yes set the levels and don't look at the terminal again until the stops go off.
If there is a large sum in the account (by personal standards), it is obvious that you have to start spending it. It's a lot of money - where should you put it? Not to salt it?
Fear and greed go together. Greed won't allow it to be spent. Probably a thirst for power or something similar - one wants to make more money and screw the whole world.
Try not to think in terms of amounts. Live with the goals of developing something. And by the way, it helps to reconsider the attitude to the deposit and not only manage your own funds. Start a signal and do not work for profit in sums, but profit in percentages, for example. In this case the provider has a second useful task: not to get carried away with drawdowns and reduce the risks in view of responsibility for more than just your own funds. Have you got a lot of money? - Relax and set the goal to multiply the deposits of the others, for example with your own experience. :)
I often work on other traders' accounts. I try to take for example accounts from 3 to 5K.
I try to use accounts with other traders, for example accounts with 3 to 5 T. I am catching up to 10K and stopping at this level.
And it's more than once. How can I put it more clearly, I don't get used to large sums.
Of course, I have my own TS, experience, but when I reach the designated amount, something goes wrong.
The same signals, entry points and other things. Or my brain starts to think it up because of the increased excitement. I do not understand.
It's not just a psychological barrier. This is CUCOLD giving you a sign that you need to have a conscience. And that's where you should listen and draw conclusions. It's just that someone has set your limit. And if you don't need to exceed it, then don't. You'll continue to be profitable.
Hi!
When the deposit is small, you trade at 50% risk. And sometimes you get up to +1000%.
Then you start to risk less and less.
Sometimes the fear disappears because you deceive yourself that your deposit may withstand everything and you may become in the black by means of averaging.
But I used to be in a drawdown for a month or two or three months and then after exhausting myself I was in the black)).
How to get rid of these feelings (fear of loss, excitement), are there any techniques, training))) or similar?
Or who is coping with this phenomenon?
Work with one master account. You always have an acceptable amount to work with. And copy the trade to the slave accounts. Don't look at them in the process %)
Good thinking by the way)))
It's a great idea. Imagine a more or less substantial raid, and forget about slave accounts where the amounts exceed your potentially critical ones. Stock up on barbiturates.)
It's best to work with a public signal. It limits the trade volumes. When you don't have public monitoring, you risk practically the whole deposit, calculating unlikely scenarios. That is, a 70% drawdown is not even particularly scary yet. But you cannot afford to allow such drawdown with a public signal. Therefore, the scenarios are calculated not for 100% of the deposit, but for the maximum allowable drawdown that you have defined for the signal.
Even when working with other traders' accounts, you are not obliged to observe the drawdown limit. You're working from the end result, which is why it's not as effective.
