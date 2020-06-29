Fear of big money - page 4
Hi all. I would like to raise this topic here.
I don't deny that for some people $500 is a lot of money and for others $10,000 is nothing.
But this is not the point. For example, a trader trades and comes to the point where his account
becomes a lot of money by his standards. Then begins excitement, frequent mistakes in trading.
And they start trampling on the spot (balance), a little higher, a little lower. I think you understand.
How do I get rid of these feelings (fear of loss, anxiety)? Are there any techniques, trainings or the like?
Or who copes with this phenomenon how?
Split up into several parts to a comfortable amount and duplicate the transaction through a copier or service.
