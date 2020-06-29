Fear of big money - page 5
And the White Sea has a southern shore :-)
Right! What can't you see?
What you showed in the picture is the coast of Belize.
For $10K, you can rent the whole island.
And the section of the website where you got these pictures is called "The World's Most Expensive Resorts"))
Hi all. I would like to raise this topic here.
I don't deny that for some people $500 is a lot of money and for others $10,000 is nothing.
But this is not the point. For instance, a trader trades and comes to the point where his account
becomes a lot of money by his standards. Excitement starts, frequent mistakes in trading.
And they start trampling on the spot (balance), a little higher, a little lower. I think you understand.
How do I get rid of these feelings (fear of loss, anxiety)? Are there any techniques, trainings or the like?
Or who copes with this phenomenon?
Try not to think in terms of amounts. Live with the goals of developing something. And by the way, it helps to reconsider the attitude to the deposit and not only manage your own funds. Start a signal and do not work for profit in sums, but profit in percentages, for example. In this case the provider has a second useful task: not to get carried away with drawdowns and to reduce the risks in view of responsibility for more than just your own funds. Have you got a lot of money? - Relax and set the goal to multiply the deposits of the others, for example with your own experience. :)
I would give the opposite advice. You have to think in terms of amounts. After all, the sums are what you come here for. If there is a sum, there must be a conclusion and then the sum must be realised. This is how the chain is established. 100 times $500 or 5 times $10,000? What's the difference? There is no difference if you spend $50,000 there and then. They're just numbers. Until your brain develops a chain of cause and effect - it will remain numbers and you will be looking for the causes of this barrier. Don't look for causes. Bypass the barriers.
If you think in terms of amounts, what is your global goal in numbers? That is, what sum are you aiming for?
And the numbers on the monitor are all just points in the game.
What is there to be afraid of points for?
The only fear is that the tax office will come after you.
If you think in terms of amounts, what is your global target in numbers? That is, what amount are you aiming for?
There is no goal as in numbers. there are specific goals that are realised by achieving them. everyone has a different goal: from buying a new iPhone, to... But you need to start thinking in terms of figures (sums) in order to progress through the other steps of the algorithm.
I can't understand some logical contradiction: isn't "thinking in numbers" the same thing as seeing a goal in them? Thinking in numbers without a goal is the same as thinking without a goal in any format. And thinking too much is also harmful. Because your thinker can break down on some algorithms that don't fit into it, with prohibitive arrays. :)
When you look at the figures, you automatically get an idea of what you can buy, go on a trip or do something else with them.
In general, fantasy starts working in full force.
Separating numbers and fantasy is very problematic.))
You buy a sports lotto ticket, you haven't won yet, and you're already in a fantasy in Gagra.