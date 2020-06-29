Fear of big money - page 3
Hello. You need to find a trader who trades large sums of money, much larger than you. And ask him for advice.
I'm here! Why go far?
Yes yes, that's right))) How could I have forgotten about you?)))
Well, advise me)))
Take your spouse and come here.
There are only five villas on the island, each with a personal servant. Surfing and diving enthusiasts can fully immerse themselves in this world of extreme sports.
Won't your brains run out? :)
There,surfing - it'll cool down.
And trading, of course, will be robots. While you and your spouse bathe in social excesses. :)
Yes, the water in Anapa is already warm, and there's a small island in the village of Blagoveshchenskaya!
I don't go far, my suitcase is heavy.
Ah, so it's even the Crimea? I thought it was some distant islands.
No! It's not the Crimea - it's the Kuban!
Pardon me. Still not Seychelles or Polynesia.