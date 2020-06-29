Fear of big money - page 3

Vitali Kadel:

Hello. You need to find a trader who trades large sums of money, much larger than you. And ask him for advice.

I'm here! Why go far?

 
Alexsandr San:

Yes yes, that's right))) How could I have forgotten about you?)))

Well, advise me)))

Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Take your spouse and come here.

Alexsandr San:

Won't your brains run out? :)

Vitaliy Maznev:

There,surfing - it'll cool down.

untitled2

 
Alexsandr San:

And trading, of course, will be robots. While you and your spouse bathe in social excesses. :)

Vitaliy Maznev:

Yes, the water in Anapa is already warm, and there's a small island in the village of Blagoveshchenskaya!

I don't go far, my suitcase is heavy.

 
Alexsandr San:

Ah, so it's even the Crimea? I thought it was some distant islands.

Vitaliy Maznev:

No! It's not the Crimea - it's the Kuban!

 
Alexsandr San:

Pardon me. Still not Seychelles or Polynesia.

