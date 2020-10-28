Trend vs Flat
I certainly understand, but this seems to be at least the third reincarnation of the trend theme in the last month)
And mankind is afraid of the coronavirus ))
don't give a shit.
the deviation from the average is close to zero - a flat
Exactly one week ago I found the last error in the formula
now absolutely all the strategies obeyed and all the issues resolved.
the problem called FOREX has been solved!
;)
the problem called FOREX is solved!
;)
Oh, thank God. When will you open the signal?
where is the tvh? Where is the stop? Where is the profit?
A clear and precise definition of the trend and the flat in practice surely gives a great advantage to traders.
Everybody's looking for a trend, and I'm looking for one, so I found one.
When the blue Horizontal jumps over the lower red or blue upper one, that's where the trend is.
------------------------------
Here's the gold - it's trending.
One of the axioms of programming is that any error found is penultimate)
interesting ... there are people who have found a trend and people who have found a flat...
I wonder which one is right, or each one is right in his/her own way?)maybe we should combine these things by separating them?
