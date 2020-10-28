Trend vs Flat

A clear and concise practical definition of trend and flat is undoubtedly a great advantage for traders.
The paradox is that the more clearly one understands the definitions of trend and flat, the more fully one understands their inseparability from each other.
One always gives birth to the other.
But in the beginning there was a trend because there was movement.
And then it was a flat. So the flat is secondary.
I certainly understand, but this seems to be at least the third reincarnation of the trend theme in the last month)

And mankind is afraid of the coronavirus ))

 

don't give a shit.

the deviation from the average is close to zero - a flat

Exactly one week ago I found the last error in the formula

now absolutely all the strategies obeyed and all the issues resolved.

the problem called FOREX has been solved!

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

the problem called FOREX is solved!

;)

Oh, thank God. When will you open the signal?

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Exactly one week ago I found the latest error in FormulaE



I read that somewhere before.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

don't give a shit.

the deviation from the average is close to zero - a flat

Exactly one week ago I found the last error in the formula

now absolutely all the strategies have obeyed and all the issues have been resolved.

The problem called FOREX is solved!

;)

where is the tvh? Where is the stop? Where is the profit?

 
There is no clear definition! There are only some ideas in the form of rules. One has some rules, the other has others, and they may well both be right.
 
Better put the question about the best implementation of trend/flat detection in terms of earning potential. Without that, it's just philosophy.
Everybody's looking for a trend, and I'm looking for one, so I found one.

When the blue Horizontal jumps over the lower red or blue upper one, that's where the trend is.

EURUSDH2

------------------------------

Here's the gold - it's trending.

XAUUSDH2

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Exactly one week ago I found the last error in the formula

now absolutely all strategies obeyed and all questions solved.

the problem called FOREX is solved!

;)

One of the axioms of programming is that any error found is penultimate)

 

interesting ... there are people who have found a trend and people who have found a flat...

I wonder which one is right, or each one is right in his/her own way?)

maybe we should combine these things by separating them?
