Trend vs Flat - page 18
No, of course, it saddens me that you (and not only you) don't understand it yet.
What is it when a trader guesses what he or she is doing? I would like to ask you a little more details.
Well, when a trader guesses where price will go. Genghis says this is wrong. That is, the price chart is fluctuations with random amplitude. The trading algorithm should not care which way the price moves, as long as it does.
What is it, when a trader guesses, that he/she is doing? A little more detail.
Suppose there is a random process.
If one person knows the outcome of this process a couple of moves ahead, then the process is not random to him.
If he told his knowledge to everyone around him, then this process will not be random for everyone.
But that doesn't make an initially random process any less random in a couple of moves.
But the majority will be convinced that the process is not random all the time and was not random before.
Beliefs will lead to random results - win/loss.
The loss of objectivity or its absence from the beginning in the actions of the observer based on his/her beliefs is guesswork.
The market is either more random or less by 3% +- 1.5%. And the belief of people that the market is 90% non-accidental, or accidental, is a phenomenon of apotheosis, which inevitably leads to guessing as a result of the loss of objectivity in the actions performed relatively to the initially random process.
the trader is trained to trade in such a way that he will eventually lose, hence the randomnessbut in fact there is no randomness (only for the most attentive)
Fortune-telling requires a blind faith that the market is not random. If the market is not random, then there is a pattern that is repeating now, has been repeating before and will be repeating in the future.
If you find this pattern, you can make money on the market. This can be done theoretically, by elaborating various theories, reading books, forums and articles, or by looking at candlestick charts and indicators.
This is clear and understandable.
But if the market is random. What to do?
When a trader guesses where price will go. Genghis says this is wrong. That is, the price chart is oscillations with random amplitude. The trading algorithm should not care which way the price moves, as long as it does.
If this is the case, the price chart is a fluctuation with a random amplitude. Then a flat is an oscillation with a small random amplitude and a trend is an oscillation with a large random amplitude.
But if the market is random.
Then what to do?
is a good and reasonable question. Everyone has their own answer to it.
It's a shame not many people here ask such questions.
If this is the case, the price chart is a fluctuation with a random amplitude. Then a flat is a fluctuation in price with a small random amplitude and a trend is a fluctuation with a large random amplitude.
vice versa
But if the market is random. Then what to do?
You just need to find confirmation that there IS a pattern in the market....
There are VERY many such confirmations. Some of them can be found in the statistics of the "Signals" SERVICE...
For myself, I will show you a graph of the test report:
So tell me, if there were no patterns in the market, would it be possible to develop a strategy: not a single minus trade in 6 years!
You just have to look for patterns in the market!
And tell me, if there were no patterns in the market, would it be possible to develop a strategy: not a single losing trade in 6 years!
You just have to look for patterns in the market!
These patterns are found on history. Now, you need to keep these patterns for at least another 6 years and not a single minus trade. Then you can make money.