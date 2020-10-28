Trend vs Flat - page 40
Artyom, thanks for running the branch.
I was afraid my granddaughter would get in here.
Yes, Genghis, you are right. But, it is worth remembering that this process is controllable.
Unfortunately there are only two answers - manageable or unmanageable ...
Clearly the same period:
Manageable TS:
Same TS (just without a couple of lines of code) => Uncontrollable and unpredictable :
The same vehicle but with the highest degree of controllability and safety:
It all depends on the observer himself here You're right.
I'd like to have a vodka with you sometime.
In reality the markets are 90% dependent on how orders are opened, followed and closed, and only 10% or even less depend on technical analysis. It is a pity of course, but reality has its own rules.
For me, it depends on choosing the right direction.
Price always has a direction. Success depends on choosing the right direction and the time interval to hold a position.
You need TA for that. But it is not enough. It is necessary to constantly watch the FA.
You can create masterpieces on history in the tester. But they play no part in professionalism.
I have never shown any tester galleys. I don't think it's worthy of the attention of understanding people. Only hot ones from the market. Doesn't matter real or demo. But only from the market.
The tester has shown us what has happened to the price in the past. But the tester won't tell us what caused the price to change. Everyone thinks it was the result of historical prices, when in fact it was the result of f.character, news background, rumours, events, emergencies, emergencies.
In the tester I only check execution of orders, indicators operability, etc. But I never rely on the results.
Results from the tester are just a nice image for suckers to sell Expert Advisors to.
In the future the price will move from supply and demand. Supply and demand will be shaped by news, events, rumors, etc.
It will be a new blank slate for history. Which will be filled with new data not much to do with history.
TA operates in a narrow price range when there are no events. This is the so-called noise.
In the future, this history will be shown in testers as an advantage of tester analysis.
I hope I explained clearly why I don't believe it.
Lining up the indicator lines in a certain order helps to determine the direction and strength of the trend. So, for example, if the lines are lined up in this order:
The price and the lines are directed and move in the same direction, it means that the uptrend prevails in the market, and only buying should be considered. Preferably on a price pullback to some line.
