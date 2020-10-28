Trend vs Flat - page 26
Where's the signal?
When are we going to stop fluttering?
Are there any shares (deposits)? I can't understand why you are not closed. Maybe it is the turnover and it is profitable...
this is just a test... In real life, of course, I work with much less risk to have a margin of safety in any situation.
Do you have equity (deposits)? I cannot understand what prevents you from getting closed. Maybe it is the turnover and it is profitable...
Close when equity (real money) is below the allowable margin level. The balance sheet is nothing to pay attention to at all.
He has a lot of trades with short stops and long takeaways, lots... so it turns out that a lot of stops eat up the balance, but the equity is there.
Nice pictures, alas it's "look ahead".
Kesh, how about this?
for the good point - thank you! //didn't let me rest on what's there
this kind of chicken...., i cu-ca-rena
;)))
---
© new-rena
The balance line is supposed to be calculated based on closed orders, while the equity is calculated based on open orders' profits.
So it turns out that my system works in such a way that the total profit of the current open orders is greater than the total losses of the closed ones.
To be honest, I have no idea why it should be this way.Just for fun))
To be more precise, equity is calculated as a sum of profits (losses) of open orders and balance considering the signs, of course.
There's nothing to get personal about. Don't write and don't read.
Who's forcing you? A puppet or something?
I only posted this picture for the sane.
sane....
well, well
don't stop, you still have a long way to go.
the truth isout there ;)
Maybe I really don't understand, but show me a real account, or a screenshot of a real account where the balance is negative. And at the same time the orders are working at the expense of equity. It blows right up))I think the author himself said it's a tester, I don't know what a tester is... for me it's just like, well, utopia...
order is open, money has already been withdrawn from the balance.
You could have taken it off
everything is working
real
;)
I mean minus in the balance ;) Although how it's zero... I don't know either. There's no position there, so... It can't be. Or you didn't open it yourself or on your own account... What do you support your orders with? Air?
So if there's equity, there has to be balance. You just have to... At least a few cents with huge leverage, but there has to be balance for open positions.
There are a lot of people here who are confused by me
Just take my word for now that in trading it's all about equityThe rest, if you are persistent, will come in handy.
I did what you showed me a long time ago. And what took you a year, I did in one single parameter.
So what of it? Nothing. The matter is not the indicator but opening and closing of orders.
What I meant by "for those with sense" is that you've found a way to distinguish between a buy and a sell, so what? Has this made the price less random?
No.
No. The nice picture without the principles of the order system that turns everything in the black is an empty shell.
You may show your trading principles.
Just show me a picture and that's it.