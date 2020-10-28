Trend vs Flat - page 24

CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:

the essence of that pattern on the black background is that absolutely all market movements are summarised into a single pattern.

it's not three patterns, it's three variants of the same pattern. There are exactly three of them, no more and no less - a huge plus in the objective estimation of everything that is happening in the market.

And it's not a pattern, but just an approximate image of how one should see all market movements in order to react accordingly to make profit.

Maybe, the figure is not very informative, but it seems to me that one important detail is represented in the figure - volatility decay, and if there are three different situations, then the wolf decays in flat position, the wolf decays in the down trend and the wolf decays in the up trend.
All three variants will definitely have an inverse expansion of the ox. And none of the variants will knowingly predict which way it will go. But it doesn't have to be in order to make a profit either.
 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:

a smear is not the same as a smear)

You're counting the distance covered by the price by the number of bars - that's what I've been doing since I was a kid

and you've already put on rose-colored glasses in connection with this alleged discovery

ahahaha

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I've been doing that since I was a kid.

Why not in your past life? It's a little late for that, isn't it?
 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
What's not in your last life? It's a bit late for that, isn't it?

He was a kangaroo in a past life and a prodigy in this one, so he's been in forex since early childhood).

 

there, and no brakes:

and for those wondering how the crisis trades:

one trade trades on a trend

the counter-trend is doomed to fail

Formulae!!! - it's not a shukhry-mukhry.

;))))

CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:

"deep blue bottom" graph

How did the plunge below zero come out?) I mean, the system drained and went into deep negative... The balance is below zero. And the equity is still alive. If I understand correctly, of course.

I have seen it in real life (myself included). At the offices, the "opening" of the trades is different... ) In fact, you lost, but when they "open" you alive)).

How can you live off equity? You have to close on a stop-out, don't you...? Hmm...
 
onedollarusd:

How did the system dip below 0?)I mean, the system drained and went into deep negative... The balance is below zero. And the equity is still alive. If I understand correctly, of course.

I've seen it in real life (myself included). At the offices, the "opening" of the trades is different... ) In fact, you lost, but when they "open" you alive))

this shows the presence of lots.

i.e. both buy and sell are open at the same time

Renat Akhtyamov:

this indicates the presence of locks

i.e. both buy and sell are open at the same time

Nah, there's something different there. Either way, the office will shut you down if you reach the balance stopout level. It's like this...
 
onedollarusd:
Nah, there's something different there. Either way, the office will shut you down if you reach the balance stopout level. It's like this...
No, it's not.
Renat Akhtyamov:
no not another
Nirvana?) Out of the shackles of balance in Equity?) Forever?))

Huh))

