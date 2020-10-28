Trend vs Flat - page 24
the essence of that pattern on the black background is that absolutely all market movements are summarised into a single pattern.
it's not three patterns, it's three variants of the same pattern. There are exactly three of them, no more and no less - a huge plus in the objective estimation of everything that is happening in the market.
And it's not a pattern, but just an approximate image of how one should see all market movements in order to react accordingly to make profit.
a smear is not the same as a smear)
You're counting the distance covered by the price by the number of bars - that's what I've been doing since I was a kid
and you've already put on rose-colored glasses in connection with this alleged discovery
I've been doing that since I was a kid.
What's not in your last life? It's a bit late for that, isn't it?
He was a kangaroo in a past life and a prodigy in this one, so he's been in forex since early childhood).
there, and no brakes:
and for those wondering how the crisis trades:
one trade trades on a trend
the counter-trend is doomed to fail
Formulae!!! - it's not a shukhry-mukhry.
"deep blue bottom" graph
How did the plunge below zero come out?) I mean, the system drained and went into deep negative... The balance is below zero. And the equity is still alive. If I understand correctly, of course.
I have seen it in real life (myself included). At the offices, the "opening" of the trades is different... ) In fact, you lost, but when they "open" you alive)).How can you live off equity? You have to close on a stop-out, don't you...? Hmm...
How did the system dip below 0?)I mean, the system drained and went into deep negative... The balance is below zero. And the equity is still alive. If I understand correctly, of course.
I've seen it in real life (myself included). At the offices, the "opening" of the trades is different... ) In fact, you lost, but when they "open" you alive))
this shows the presence of lots.
i.e. both buy and sell are open at the same time
this indicates the presence of locks
i.e. both buy and sell are open at the same time
Nah, there's something different there. Either way, the office will shut you down if you reach the balance stopout level. It's like this...
no not another
