Trend vs Flat - page 25
Nirvana?) Out of the shackles of balance in Equity?) Forever?))
Huh))
that can happen too ;)
Stopout is based on Equity, not balance
You don't decouple equity from balance, no way) And balance is primary, your balance.
Equity is not yours! Until you close it (give it back)). If you took part of it (by paying the %), it became yours and you got an "increase in balance". Like this.
Experience comes first.
;)
I tried and did this: I withdrew my balance ( some balance was left for open positions anyway !) when equity was in a good surplus. And I even drew some of my equity by withdrawing. But I could not get much out of it. Equity had been eventually compressed to stopout very quickly, as I had no money there at all...
During open positions. This is key. Some don't allow you to do that (requires closing positions first).
Your theory doesn't work. They'll come in with a needle right away and burst the bubble. That's a fact.
It's also a fact that you have time to withdraw yours, including profits. Leaving a very large amount of equity in the market. As you said (infinite profit potential). Only in fact you get slammed, and always ;)
---
If you want to minimize your risk to zero, and maximize profits to infinity: withdraw your initial deposit + 1 ruble of profit (conditionally). That's it. You're swimming in equity on this account ;)
It's real. Provided you find a way to double first.
if you tell yourself, i.e. you have yet to practice your thoughts out loud, you don't have to say "you" or "yours"
there, and no brakes:
and for those wondering how the crisis trades:
one trade trades on a trend
the counter-trend is doomed to plummet
Formulae!!! - it's not a shukhry-mukhry.
;))))
Nice pictures, alas this is "look ahead".
Beautiful pictures, alas it's "look ahead"
I agree
I don't have a way to avoid that yet.
looking forI assume it's just strategy.
Beautiful pictures, alas it's "look ahead"
i also have a nice picture))
where do you see trading here?)
think that just by describing market movements you'll make a profit?
Definitely not)
but this is how you really need to trade.
But in order to create such an algorithm, we need to make it independent of the sample size N. At all.
You're a pain in the ass.
It doesn't depend on the sample size, I've been doing it for 5 years now.
and i'm doing the picture differently
and I don't need your advice anywhere near
;)
You're a pain in the ass.
It doesn't depend on my sample, it's been five years.
and i've been doing the picture differently.
And I don't even need your advice.
;)
There's nothing to get personal about. Don't write and don't read.
Who's forcing you? A puppet or what?
I only posted this picture for the sane.
I'm a bit twisted... ahem... But I'm very curious how your balance got below zero... I wrote above the questions...
The balance line is supposed to be calculated based on closed orders, while the equity is calculated based on open orders' profits.
So it turns out that my system works in such a way that the total profit of the current open orders is greater than the total losses of the closed ones.
To be honest, I have no idea why it should do that.I'm just kidding.