Serqey Nikitin:

"if the shape of the monthly chart as a proportion of price and time turns out to be exactly the same on the tick chart, then what do you say?" - Is this the "bullshit" you propose to discuss?

Fire away - it's without me!

You're dogmatic, sir.

Exactly the same.

This is right and this is wrong.

;)

 
I think I understand you...

Is that right? You want me to change it? But it seems right....

 
♪ that's exactly the same bullet ♪


 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:

I don't know how you read this thread, but here I'm throwing out again how to trade on a "flat" and "trend".

The trend component at the top

the flat component on the bottom.

I think the naked but experienced eye can see how to find them, especially since your rating is several times higher than mine, so you can easily find similar tools.

I do not want to trade on the flat side.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Maybe, I don't know ;)

here is another variant of theanalysis

It is strictly on the topic of the branch

The trend is towards the line break, the rest is flat.


Ah well, you're the one who has figured out how to properly define the price corridor...i.e. the price fluctuation zones.
That's half the battle.
Took you a long time to do it...
 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:

that's exactly the right bullet.


All in all, everything is correct - you have to strive for NEW KNOWLEDGE... The pictures are very beautiful!

But do not forget the ultimate goal - STABLE PROFIT...

As you all remember: "All brilliant is simple!" ... But it is at the stage of idea ... But to engage in abstraction for the sake of a beautiful picture, it is not right ...

The ultimate goal of trader's work - to create an Expert Advisor for a stable profitable trading, and to complicate their development is possible, but without fanaticism ...

And so, yes, it looks very beautiful, but it's not clear... like Malevich's Black Square...

 
It's not about the beauty of the pictures, it's about finding the commonalities between the various types of analysis.
What I've shown)
 
So you've defined "common" and...

That's not the goal...

 
as an option to know the future direction (yellow line)

 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:

as an option to know the future direction (yellow line)

To the right? ))))

