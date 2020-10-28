Trend vs Flat - page 32
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
"if the shape of the monthly chart as a proportion of price and time turns out to be exactly the same on the tick chart, then what do you say?" - Is this the "bullshit" you propose to discuss?
Fire away - it's without me!
You're dogmatic, sir.
Exactly the same.
This is right and this is wrong.
;)
You are a dogmatist, sir.
What exactly is the same
It's right and it's wrong.
;)
I think I understand you...
Is that right? You want me to change it? But it seems right....
You are a dogmatist, sir.
What's exactly the same
This is right and that's wrong.
;)
♪ that's exactly the same bullet ♪
I don't know how you read this thread, but here I'm throwing out again how to trade on a "flat" and "trend".
The trend component at the top
the flat component on the bottom.
I do not want to trade on the flat side.
Maybe, I don't know ;)
here is another variant of theanalysis
It is strictly on the topic of the branch
The trend is towards the line break, the rest is flat.
that's exactly the right bullet.
All in all, everything is correct - you have to strive for NEW KNOWLEDGE... The pictures are very beautiful!
But do not forget the ultimate goal - STABLE PROFIT...
As you all remember: "All brilliant is simple!" ... But it is at the stage of idea ... But to engage in abstraction for the sake of a beautiful picture, it is not right ...
The ultimate goal of trader's work - to create an Expert Advisor for a stable profitable trading, and to complicate their development is possible, but without fanaticism ...
And so, yes, it looks very beautiful, but it's not clear... like Malevich's Black Square...
All in all, everything is correct - you need to strive for NEW KNOWLEDGE... The pictures are very beautiful!
But we mustn't forget the ultimate goal - STABLE PROFIT...
As you all remember: "All brilliant is simple!" ... But it is at the stage of idea ... But to engage in abstraction for the sake of a beautiful picture, it is not right ...
The ultimate goal of Trader's work - to create an Expert Advisor for a stable profitable trading, and to complicate his development is possible, but without fanaticism ...
And so, yes, it looks very beautiful, but it's not clear... like Malevich's Black Square...
It's not about the beauty of pictures, it's about finding the commonalities between the various types of analysis.
So you've defined "common" and...
That's not the goal...
So you've defined "common" and...
That's not the goal...
as an option to know the future direction (yellow line)
as an option to know the future direction (yellow line)
To the right? ))))