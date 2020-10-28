Trend vs Flat - page 12

CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
You open a new account and see if you don't get tracked down...
Dangerous branch you got here, CHINGIZ.
 

If it wasn't for this thread, the software wouldn't be working.

working for a second day

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

If it wasn't for this thread, it wouldn't work.

I am working on the second day

Evgeny Belyaev, 2020.03.21 08:23

Such a good idea. When will you open the signal?


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

If it wasn't for this thread, the software wouldn't be working.

working for a second day

Come on - come on - I'm rooting for you and I'm relying on you and the formulae!!! Give me a signal - I'll join in, I'm out of money, I need to pay the rent... I need it too... :-)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

If it wasn't for this branch, the software wouldn't work.

A program written without bugs would also work without the branch.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

possibly

but it trades neither flat nor trending

It's trading the devil knows what.

Nice picture, is there a real account with this trading methodology, or at least a demo?

 
Vasily Belozerov:

It's a nice picture, do you have a real account with this trading methodology, or at least a demo?

The funny thing is that it works like this.

I can't believe it...

tinny......
Renat Akhtyamov:

Where is the formula for calculating the volume of purchases and sales that was mentioned here? I couldn't find it in this thread.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

The funny thing is, that's exactly how it works.

I can't believe...

tinny......

I have a beautiful picture too.

perfect result

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

The funny thing is, that's exactly how it works.

I can't believe...

tinny......

I'm not being funny. I'm not being funny.

It's my dream schedule.



Give me a PAMM or a signal - I'll be on board with a martini, sometimes a mineral water to sail into a brighter future!!!! :-)

