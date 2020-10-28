Trend vs Flat - page 23
Two questions then;
1. The first and second patterns do not raise any questions for me. Where does the third one come from?
2. What is the zero point? I assume the answer, but an automatic sequel: what is the red zone?
The essence of that pattern on the black background is that absolutely all market movements are generalized into a single pattern.
it's not three patterns it's three variants of the same pattern. There are exactly three of them, no more and no less - a huge plus in the objective evaluation of everything that happens in the market.
And it is not a pattern, but just an approximate picture of how you need to see all market movements in order to react accordingly in order to make a profit.
What kind of unfounded polemic is this?
Stop being so sarcastic.
In order to prove a theorem, you need to bring all opinions together into a coherent whole, not create a new one.
You're doing it the other way around.
You're out of your depth.
There are no 3 options.
There's always one.
another thing is that the price doesn't follow a straight line, though its path goes from point A to point B
how do you know that the price is just taking a wrong turn and creating a 3 way for you or is it point B?
that was the question.
You're out of your depth.
well... at least my theory works in practice... Whether or not I'm in the loop doesn't matter.
I'm better at it.
You must have seen it on the front pages.
What difference does it make who's cooler?
The point is to find the overall optimum result.
I'm not going to compete on the length of the machine.
It's about finding the common denominator. That's more important than the weight of each opinion individually.
By the way, your model doesn't shine with objectivity.
You can interpret it any way you want) and everyone will be right in their own way) and no one will be right more or less than everyone else.
it's my model and it's connected to my mathematics
so don't draw on other people's screenshots.
i meant that after the crossed out red square there is nothing yet, there is already a prediction, it's just that i already know this prediction
put away your crippling smear.
If it's three patterns that are not interrelated in height, that's about what I do. Only I have one pattern.
Can you upload one of your screenshots that clearly shows how you understand market movements?Thanks in advance.
